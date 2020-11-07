As one of the leading fuel injection enablers helping enthusiasts bring their vintage rides into the modern age, Fuel Injection Technology (FiTech) has been supplying easily-adaptable EFI systems to convert over about any carburetor configuration known to the free world. They’ve simplified swapping over single four-barrel, dual-four, and even tri-powered systems that were once reserved only for less efficient, carburetor-fed fuel systems.

FiTech’s latest accomplishment is a billet beauty they call Nemesis. This fuel-sipping work of art has a CNC billet throttle body machined in America that features a 4500-style flange and uses interchangeable and tunable annular discharge rings. There has been a trend of putting larger motors in street cars as well as interest in throttle body EFI in racing. This system is for the 4500-style flanged intakes which will cater to the large CID engines finding their way onto the streets of America and in various forms of motorsports.



Featuring dual TPS, dual IAC motors, -8AN fuel inlets, and MORE, the Nemesis 4500 is the perfect EFI upgrade for ultimate control on engines up to 1,600 horsepower! The stealthily-hidden injectors fire into annular discharge rings that have a passageway that allows fuel to be injected around each of the four barrels in the throttle body. The rings are interchangeable to allow for different spray patterns, fuel flow rates, airflow rates, and colors. There are dual TPS and IAC motors on the throttle body. The Dual TPS will allow for progressive linkage adjustments so the primary and secondary throttle blades can be opened at different rates. The Dual IAC will allow for precision adjustments of idle control for large CID engines that need additional airflow.

The Nemesis 4500 system will include the throttle body, ECU, harness, sensors, and handheld tuner. No fuel pumps are included, but FiTech now has dual pump surge tanks (pt#50005) and dual pump fuel cell modules (pt#50020) to supply the required amount of fuel to support the 1600 Peak HP of the Nemesis. The ECU and harness are remotely attached to the Nemesis 4500 system. This is designed to help keep the ECU cool, and safe from electrical noise in the engine compartment possibly encountered with today’s powerful ignition systems.

The Nemesis 4500 is slated to be released by FiTech in the first quarter of 2021, making it possible for enthusiasts to bring all the clean-running, drivable benefits of today’s EFI to their high-horsepower, big-cube engines!