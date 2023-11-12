SEMA 2023: Anderson Composites Equips Cruise For A Cause Dark Horse

The team at Anderson Composites teamed with Cruise For A Cause to construct a one-of-a-kind 2024 Dark Horse Ford Mustang that was revealed at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Cruise For A Cause will offer a chance for one lucky individual to win a Vin #3 Dark Horse Mustang. This unique masterpiece showcases the collaborative efforts of Anderson Composites and Ford Performance.

This Dark Horse Mustang boasts an impressive array of features, making it a standout among new 2024 Mustangs on the road. The car flaunts a gorgeous Blue Ember Metallic paint job, a powerful 500 horsepower engine, and a custom MagnaFlow exhaust.

Anderson Composites, with a large offering of Mustang products already in its catalog, developed a stock-style hood, hood vent, front splitter, rear spoiler, side rockers, rear valance, carbon fiber mirror covers, and also a GTD-style hood for the car (which will later be offered through Ford Performance).



Adding to its allure, the Mustang will ride on ForgeStar 19×11 wheels wrapped in 315/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires, ensuring optimal performance both on the road and the track. The interior is a testament to luxury, featuring Katzkins leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and aluminum foot pedals. The auditory senses are not left behind, with a 12-speaker sound system providing a symphony of sound within the sleek cabin.

The exterior design is nothing short of extraordinary, with a black painted roof and brake calipers in the eye-catching Notorious Blue. The Dark Horse Mustang also comes equipped with the DH Handling Package and the Appearance Package, making it not only a beauty to behold but a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. The car will also have a Covercraft C4AC custom car cover and a JMS PedalMax.

This giveaway marks an exceptional opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history. The Dark Horse Mustang, with its early build and unique specifications, promises to be a one-of-a-kind addition to any collection. Whether cruising down the highway or tearing up the track, this Mustang is designed to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.

Cruise For A Cause, which aims to support cancer research through its efforts, invites all car aficionados to stay tuned for updates on this spectacular creation, destined to find its new home with one fortunate winner.