SEMA Garage Offers First Look At S650 For Parts Development

Mustang owners are a demanding bunch. Not only do they love buying the latest pony car, but they expect the aftermarket to have gear at the ready as soon as the cars are in their driveways. For the aftermarket manufacturers, that requires access to the new vehicles. To facilitate that, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is offering its member companies a chance to get up close and personal with the latest stallions.

“In partnership with Ford Motor Company, the SEMA Garage is excited to announce a measuring session for the newly designed ’24 Ford Mustang,” SEMA announced. “The event will allow SEMA members to test-fit prototypes, 3-D scan, measure, and have a close-up experience with this vehicle.”

The SEMA Garage locations in both Diamond Bar, California, from September 11-14 and Detroit, Michigan, from September 25-28 will offer the companies the chance to scope out both a Mustang Ecoboost Convertible Premium and a Mustang GT Coupe Premium. Meanwhile, the Detroit location will also offer the opportunity to look over a Mustang Mach-E GT.

During these events, SEMA member companies can assess the latest Mustangs, test-fit prototype products, take measurements, and even 3D scan them. All of this will allow these companies to expedite the production of upgrades for the S650.