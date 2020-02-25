Shelby American Debuts 825-HP 2020 Shelby Signature Series Mustang

Hellcat smellcat! Who cares about 707 horsepower when you can get 825 horsepower? On Valentine’s Day, Shelby American debuted its 2020 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Ford Mustang at the National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas. Rated with 825 street-legal horsepower, it is available from Ford dealers either as a convertible or fastback, with an automatic or manual transmission.

“From its refined, yet functional styling, to its poised handling and awesome power, this is the most polished performance car in Shelby American’s history,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American.

Together with Ford Performance and other partners, Shelby American worked to create and refine the Shelby Signature Series Mustang for two years. It features a Shelby-specific tuned suspension, high-flow exhaust, and new brakes. Still, the car’s bodywork may be the element most noticed by enthusiasts.

“The body was widened with high-quality aluminum fenders to create a ‘square’ footprint,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American vice president of operations. He added that the design allows the one-piece, forged Monoblock wheels, and Ford Performance-tuned MagneRide suspension to maximize the power of its supercharged 5.0-liter engine.

“The metallic ram air hood, front fascia, and bodywork were all carefully sculpted to both tame the air and dramatically drop under-hood temperatures. The fit and finish are unbelievable,” said LaViolette.

“There are many aspects to performance, which is why we addressed every aspect of the car,” said Patterson.

“We spent enormous energy to maximize speed, reliability, and consistency. These enhancements will enable the Signature Series Shelby to perform flawlessly lap after lap and mile after mile.”

Shelby American plans to make 50 cars, each identified with unique badging and listed in the official Shelby Registry. The vehicles can be ordered in any of the standard 2020 Ford Mustang colors.

The 2020 Shelby Signature Series Mustang starts at $127,795 MSRP, which includes the cost of a well-optioned Ford Mustang. The car comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty and is available through select Shelby dealers across North America. Additionally, a limited number will be built by select Shelby mod shops and distributors internationally.