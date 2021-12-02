Shelby American To Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Limited Edition

In late November Shelby American teased a new vehicle set for a reveal on December 15. While that is certainly a nice present for the holiday season, the reason for the timing is the anniversary of the storied company started by Carroll Shelby back in 1962.

It turns out that this limited-edition vehicle will be a 60th anniversary limited-edition vehicle of some kind, and the first example of this new Shelby will hit be auctioned off to benefit the JDRF and the Carroll Shelby Foundation. The company is keeping all the details under wraps until the big reveal, but did release a teaser, which appears to be a modern Mustang under a slinky cover, stating: “December 15, 2021…something special will be unveiled.”

“Next year, Shelby American will commemorate an important milestone,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American said when the company’s Mach-E GT concept was revealed during the SEMA Show. “We’ll celebrate our 60th anniversary with the broadest range of performance vehicles in our history. From continuation Shelby Cobras to EVs, sports cars, SUVs and muscle trucks, this is a golden era at Shelby American.”

Some believe that the “something special” set for the mid-December reveal could be a Bronco or a Mach-E, but a celebration of 60 years would seem to call for a historical callback. Either way, it should be fun to see what Shelby comes up with this time.

Stay tuned here for the full details on just how special the latest limited-edition Shelby is when they are revealed, and if you want to bid on the first example, it will cross the block during the Barrett Jackson Auction, which runs from January 22-30, 2022 at Westworld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.