Soup Up Your Sleigh And Save 10 Percent On CPP Products

Even if we can’t hop in our rides to enjoy the winter wonderland this time of year, there are still reasons for the automotive enthusiast to be thankful. One reason is that the downtime allows us to do any maintenance or upgrades to our cars or trucks that we typically wouldn’t have in the midst of the show season. Another great reason for the car guy to love this time of year is the amount of holiday sales going on, such as this one by Classic Performance Products (CPP). Running from now until January 5, 2025, you can save 10 percent on all CPP products.

This offer is valid on all CPP products only and the amount ordered must be $399 or more. This offer can be used for orders made on the company’s website or called in over the phone. If you are interested in finding parts to upgrade your vehicle as well as useful technical information about steering, brakes, or suspension products, be sure to order CPP’s free catalog or download it online. This catalog features full-color images, technical information, and of course, parts and accessories for classic GM, Ford, and Mopar cars and trucks. You can also download specific sections of the catalog featuring Chevy trucks, full-size Chevys, Camaro and Nova, Chevelle, G-body, Ford, or all the new CPP products being offered for a variety of makes and models.

To receive this discount, simply enter or mention the promotional code: XMS24. The $399 or more order total qualification excludes any non-CPP products, sales tax, and shipping costs. This promotion cannot be combined with any additional discounts or gift certificates. Check out CPP’s website for all the info on this CPP products Christmas sale and get your goodies so your sleigh will be ready when the snow and salt are a distant memory.