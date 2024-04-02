Spark Up Your Spring With Fitech’s Ignition Sale

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig April 02, 2024

Whether starting your car or truck for the first time after its long, wintry nap or just putting another mile on the odometer, having a strong spark is imperative to efficiently burning all the fuel in your engine. To help you make sure that happens, Fitech Fuel Injection is having a Spring Ignition Sale on Go-Spark ignition products throughout the entire month of April.

The sale is currently running until April 30, 2024, so you’ll have plenty of time to get those ignition components installed before the summer show season. During the entire month of April, you’ll receive 10 percent off on select Fitech ignition products such as the Go-Spark coil packs, Go-Spark ceramic spark plug wire kits, Go-Spark CDI boxes, and Fitech distributors.

Sale prices will apply to purchases made within the specified sale period (April 1, 2024, to April 30, 2024) and cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or promotions. Fitech dealers will apply the sale prices directly to the purchase at checkout. No rainchecks or exceptions will be provided. The sale price is only valid through April, and regular pricing will be enforced on May 1, 2024.

For any inquiries or assistance regarding the FiTech Spring Ignition Sale, you can contact the Fitech sales staff via email at [email protected] or call (951)340-2624, and press “Option 2”. And, be sure to check out Fitech’s Dealer Locator to find the nearest Fitech vendor in your area.

Article Sources

Fuel Injection Technology
https://fitechefi.com
(951) 340-2624
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles

