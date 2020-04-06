SV BURNOUT Ep. 1: Mark Carlyle, Stevie ‘Fast’ & Joe Oplawski

By dragzine April 06, 2020

On this very first episode of BURNOUT, hosts Wes Buck, Mike Galimi, and Alex Taylor tackle all of the big news in the world of drag racing. The driver of the world’s fastest C8 Chevrolet Corvette, Mark Carlyle, stops by to talk about what it took to run 10s in the most talked-about platform change of the millennium. Joe Oplawski from Hyperaktive Performance Solutions also joins the show to talk about hub dynos. Finally, Stevie “Fast” Jackson invades BURNOUT to breakdown his World Doorslammer Nationals crash and more.

If you love everything drag racing, be sure to check out SpeedVideo for all of the new shows being released weekly. A full episode is being given away every week. Make sure you follow SpeedVideo across all its social media channels for a ton of new content.

