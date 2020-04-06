On this very first episode of BURNOUT, hosts Wes Buck, Mike Galimi, and Alex Taylor tackle all of the big news in the world of drag racing. The driver of the world’s fastest C8 Chevrolet Corvette, Mark Carlyle, stops by to talk about what it took to run 10s in the most talked-about platform change of the millennium. Joe Oplawski from Hyperaktive Performance Solutions also joins the show to talk about hub dynos. Finally, Stevie “Fast” Jackson invades BURNOUT to breakdown his World Doorslammer Nationals crash and more.

