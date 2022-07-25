Speedway Motors’ Customer Appreciation Week Saves You Money

We all need parts for our cars. Whether we’re building a hot rod, restoring a classic, or simply maintaining or classic. Since we need parts, Speedway Motors sells parts, you have a great outlet to get what you need. What’s more, the folks at Speedway want to thank all enthusiasts for making the business successful.

To do so, Speedway Motors announced today they will celebrate their customers and its 70th Anniversary during Customer Appreciation Week, July 25 through 31, with discounts, giveaways, and a Cars and Coffee celebration.

Founded in 1952 by “Speedy” Bill and Joyce Smith, Speedway Motors started as a tiny parts shop in Lincoln, Nebraska. Today, the distributor of high-performance parts has more than 250,000 products for race, street, and muscle cars, as well as street rods. With retail stores and distribution centers in Nebraska, West Virginia, and Arizona, Speedway remains committed to providing a broad selection of high-quality, affordable automotive parts — delivered quickly, efficiently, and without any hassles.

“For 70 years, we’ve built lifelong memories, and our customers are at the heart of that story. We’re proud to look back on a long line of projects, history, and tradition as we celebrate our 70th anniversary,” says Clay Smith, president and owner of Speedway Motors.

Speedy and Joyce’s sons, Carson, Craig, and Clay talk through the last seven decades in Speedway Motors’ latest podcast episode including the history, growth, and future of Speedway Motors. They tell stories about the early days of Speedway Motors and the Lincoln hot rodding community that sprang up around the local Air Force base. The brothers also share about how the Museum of American Speed began and the importance of preserving automotive history. Finally, each brother shares the most important aspect of Speedway Motors — their customers, and how their passion for cars has fueled the automotive community from the beginning. You can see the podcast by clicking here.

To celebrate their customers, Speedway Motors will offer discounts and giveaways throughout the week of July 25 through 31, 2022. During this event, customers can save up to 15 percent by shopping deals all week long from their favorite brands.

Every order over $52.00 (a nod to the company’s start in 1952) placed between July 25 and 31 will receive a free 70th-anniversary commemorative deck of cards featuring custom automotive-themed artwork. All orders placed throughout the week will also receive a free build-your-own hot rod sticker sheet while supplies last. Follow Speedway Motors on Facebook and Instagram and share your hot rod creation using #speedwaymotors.

The week will culminate with a celebration during Cars and Coffee at the company headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska on July 30th from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. The celebration will include free coffee, music by DJ Craig Estudillo, admission to the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, and giveaways. Attendees can also expect food for purchase by 402 Creamery, Kona Ice & The Chocolate Season. The first 500 cars will also receive goodie bags.

For more information on Customer Appreciation Week or a complete list of giveaways and discounts visit, SpeedwayMotors.