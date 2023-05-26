When discussing many forms of racing, one family rises to the surface more often than most. The Unser family’s racing legacy began shortly after the Unser family immigrated from Switzerland to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Competition came quickly, and in 1916, the Unser boys found themselves honing their skills, racing up the famed “Race To The Clouds” to Pike’s Peak. The family then branched out and took a lead position in many other forms of racing throughout the following decades. Literally, generations of Unser family members have competed in a variety of racing events.

“From racing up Pikes Peak in 1916, USAC Stock Car, IROC and IndyCar championships, nine Indianapolis 500 wins, and this year a fourth generation racing again up Pikes Peak, the Unser Collection spans four generations and over 100 years of motorsports history,” said Susan Unser. The Unser Collection at the Unser Racing Museum, located in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico, was created in 2003 by Al and Susan Unser as a repository for documenting the family’s racing endeavors.

Another well-known museum of all things racing is the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln, Nebraska, which just issued a press release that the Museum of American Speed and the Unser Racing Museum have planned to merge the two collections. “The Unser family is one of the most storied families in automotive and racing history,” said Carson Smith, Director of the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed. “We’ve had racing partnerships with members of the Unser family for over 38 years and are honored to welcome the Unser collection to our museum.”

Unser Racing & Speedway Motors

Several Unser vehicles are already on display at the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, which was recently voted as the “#1 Attraction for Car Lovers” in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The merger of these two powerhouses of racing history will provide a larger, international platform for the Unser family’s iconic racing legacy and the goal is to create exciting, historical, and educational exhibits facilitating many additional components of the Unser Collection.

Existing Unser Racing Museum memberships will be honored at the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed and the engraved brick sponsors will also continue to be showcased in the new location. The Unser Racing Museum will close on May 29, 2023, in preparation for the merger and upcoming displays at the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed.

TheSpeedway Motors Museum of American Speed Summer hours are Monday through Friday, 12 pm to 4:30 pm and Saturday 9 am through 1 pm. Winter hours for visiting the museum are only on Monday and Friday 12 pm through 4:30 pm, and Saturday 9 am through 1 pm. New Unser and Pike’s Peak displays are slated to be available for viewing in 2024.