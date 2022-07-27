Spy Photos Of The New Ford 2023 Super Duty Truck

Earlier this week, photos were leaked/found online that uncovered Ford Motors’ 2023 Super Duty. There are some years when trucks don’t get any significant changes, only minor tweaks here and there. However, this year for the 2023 Super Duty, we can see there are substantial changes. There have been renderings out for some time, but we are finally seeing the camouflaged trucks out and about, and things are getting exciting.
The 2023 Super Duty looks to be sporting an all-new front end with different lighting, grille, and what looks to be a new style hood. There have been talks of a redesign and these shots only confirm that. We’ll likely see a reveal from Ford soon. In terms of details, we don’t know many as of yet. Below is what we think we can expect in the very near future.
Headlights And Grille
When manufacturers go through a redesign phase, keeping the result under wraps is key. To do so, while being able to get a few models on the roads for real-world testing, they use what is called “car camouflage”. In 2016, Ford introduced a wrap for their vehicles with a pattern that resembled static on a tv set. It is unlike the conventional swirl pattern which makes it more difficult to see for spy photographers.
However, in the open area on the front of these trucks that have been seen, we can see all-new pieces. At a glance, it looks like Ford is approaching this redesign with a more simple idea. The latest generation of Super Duty trucks sports a busy front grille with a lot of ” chrome bars” going across the front. The large headlights concave into the body and a hood that travels straight across, to refresh your memory.
The biggest payoff in the leaks is the newer headlight construction. They almost perfectly mimic the F-150’s new style of headlight assembly with a (probably) LED C-clamp-shaped design with running lights running along the outside. Although some photos aren’t perfectly angled for the shot of the taillights, you can see they resemble the F-150 as well. I think we can agree there is a pattern here. If the F-150 is any indication of what is to come, we can expect some upgrades in the 2023 Super Duty badge department as well.
More Digital Accessories, Possible Power Potential?
Again, like the F-150, these Super Duty pickups are more than likely getting a redesign on the inside, which means more techy accessories. Digitalizing everything possible, we’ll more than likely see larger, touchscreen displays. It has been said that Ford is lacking in the screen size department, but more than likely, this will be changing. Like many of the other pickup manufacturers, as you accessorize your truck, you’re likely to get more screen size if that’s what you’re into.