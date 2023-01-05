Stake Your Claim To Own The First 2024 S650 Stallion

With the reveal of the 2024 Mustang at The Stampede last September, Ford energized the pony car faithful with a revitalized lineup of new stallions. Picking up where its predecessor left off, the S650 delivers more power and more technology.

Naturally, enthusiasts can’t wait to get their hands on these cars, but they won’t hit the streets until the summer. One lucky buyer can get the inside track on owning the car with the coveted 001 vehicle identification number — and help a great cause.

For its 35th Anniversary auction, Barrett-Jackson began the tradition of auctioning Fords to benefit charity with the sale of the VIN 001 2007 Shelby GT500, which garnered $600,000. The auction house will continue that tradition at its Scottsdale event by offering the 2024 Mustang GT fastback with VIN 001 for auction at no reserve with all the proceeds benefitting JDRF, which funds Type 1 Diabetes research to lessen the impact of the disease on people’s lives. Ford has raised millions of dollars for this charity of the years, and the auction of the first S650 is sure to add a huge number to that tally.

“It’s so incredible to see the good that comes from the sale of charity vehicles on our auction block,” Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson said before the 2022 Scottsdale auction. “From funding medical research and providing needed care for our nation’s military and first responder heroes, to supporting higher education for students, the reach and impact from each vehicle sale is immeasurable. We are all blessed to be a part of this collector car community, which is so willing to help those in need.”

The Barrett-Jackson auction is held at Westworld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, from January 21-29, 2023, and the opportunity to own the first 2024 Mustang GT will go under the hammer on the event’s final Saturday at 7:30 p.m local time.