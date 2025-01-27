Standalone EFI Unlocks The Potential Of A Twin-Turbo 2024 F-150

evanderespolong
By Evander Long January 27, 2025

While much is talked about with the 2024 Mustang’s ECU being locked, the 2024 Ford F-150 is in the same boat. A recent video from That Racing Channel proved, every problem has a solution – in this case a FuelTech FT600 standalone ECU.

The truck was purchsed in April, and immediately the modification process began. The F-150 features a stock 5.0-liter Coyote engine with a pair of Precision 6776 turbochargers.

A fuel system upgrade was key to supporting the increased power. Starting with a fuel cell, a large fuel pump was added along with 2,150cc injectors to supply enough E85 fuel.

“We knew that it couldn’t be tuned, the computers were locked,” Javier said. That’s why they worked with FuelTech. The company is developing 10R80 transmission control solutions, too. Eduardo from FuelTech led the transmission tuning. He worked to integrate it with the truck’s existing systems.

After months of work, the team found a fix. “We struggled with the stock PCM communicating with the BCM and communicating with the FuelTech to get the transmission to function,” Javier shared. The team swapped the boost controller’s three-port valve and replaced it with a two-port MAC valve.

The truck, named “La Negra” made 739 horsepower on the dyno. That was with 8-9 pounds of boost. It later made 825 horsepower at 18 pounds as recorded on FuelTech’s hub dyno.

Afterward, they tested on Real Street Performance’s chassis dyno. The truck produced 845 horsepower and 667 lb-ft of torque there. “Not bad for wastegate, huh?” Javier asked after an initial dyno run (with only wastegate boost pressure).

The tough part’s really going to be managing that torque.

TRC plans to cover more testing with the truck and follow up with street and track evaluations. “On the next episode, we’re going to be turning this thing up more,” Javier stated. The team is working toward 1,000 horsepower and aims to keep torque under 850 lb-ft.

Loading