For fans of performance pickups, it’s difficult not to look back with fondness on the second-generation SVT Lightning. A supercharged sport truck that changed the game, the gas-powered Lightning bowed out back in 2004. Though Ford resurrected the name for its electric truck, there are still those who crave supercharged, gas-burning trucks. To that end, Steeda Performance Vehicles developed the Steeda F-150 Thunder Edition based on today’s modern, Coyote-powered pickups.

“We always thought that the current generation of the F-150 was particularly well suited for performance enhancements — especially with the 5.0-liter V8 and the 10-speed automatic transmission,” Bob Adams, President of Steeda Performance Vehicles, told us when the package debuted. “Knowing our expertise in the Mustang arena, our customer base has also been asking us for our modern-day version of the supercharged Ford F-150 Lightning for quite some time. With those two motivational factors in mind, we embarked on the plan to build the very best street performance truck we could — leaving nothing on the table for the diehard performance enthusiast.”

The company recently built its latest example, which wears the #2023-005 serial number, and is painted in factory Race Red, but Steeda took that hue a step further by paint-matching the front grille and the front bumper inserts, so the truck gives off those classic red Lightning vibes. Reinforcing those vibes are the truck’s gloss black, 22×10-inch Velgen DDR VFT6 forged wheels, which recall those classic SVT rims.

While the look is important, what makes the Thunder are its performance upgrades, which are headlined by a Whipple supercharger pushing the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine beyond 775 horsepower and 685 lb-ft of torque while burning 93-octane pump gas. The boosted 5.0 exhales via an MBRP side-exit exhaust with a menacing, matte-black finish.

“And, perhaps my favorite part about the truck, is the Whipple Stage 2 supercharger kit underneath the hood,” Chris Cervenka, Director of Marketing at Steeda, says. “We’re talking 825 crank horsepower all through that 10R80 drivetrain. When you hear this thing coming up on you with the MBRP exhaust and pulling away or down the drag strip, you can’t miss it.”

Steeda F-150 Thunder Edition Mods 5.0-liter Supercharged V8, 775 Horsepower / 685 lb-ft of Torque on 93 octane

IHC 3-inch Front Drop / 5-inch Rear Drop Suspension System

Cervini’s F-150 3-inch Cowl Hood

Velgen DDR VFT6 Gloss Black Forged Wheels, 22×10

Nitto NT420V High-Performance Tires, 305/40ZR22

Steeda Leather Interior Upgrade Package

Color-Matched Paint Package

Steeda Aero, Graphic, and Serialization Package

Available in SuperCrew or SuperCab and 2WD or 4WD Configurations

Pricing starts at $34,000 plus the base vehicle

Of course, all that power on hand would be wasted without the supporting cast to put it down to the pavement. To do so, SPV developed a comprehensive suspension upgrade that includes an IHC Performance Suspension System that lowers the front by 3 inches and the rear by 5 inches. Double-adjustable QA1 coilovers at all four corners keep things under control a full Delrin bushing upgrade adds precision to the arrangement. Adjustable front and rear control arms and traction bars out back allow for dialing in the grip applied by the standard Nitto NT420V high-performance tires.

Along with a host of appearance and practical upgrades, this Steeda F-150 Thunder Edition packs the substance and style to deliver a well-rounded performance pickup. If that combination strikes your fancy, SPV can build one to your liking or you can cherry-pick some of the upgrades from Steeda and add a bit of Thunder to your truck.