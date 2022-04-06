Steeda Puts Whipple’s 2.3L EcoBoost Stage 1 Kit To The Test

Ever since Ford Motor Company has made the transition to using more EcoBoost engines in their vehicles, owners have been on a scavenger hunt for more horsepower. Thankfully the aftermarket has caught on and been able to provide the products needed to give EcoBoost engines a little more performance. Even better, the good folks at Steeda Autosports took it upon themself to show the actual gains that can be seen with these modifications. In today’s segment, Chris Cervenka will be showing us the performance gain that can be seen with the Whipple 2.3-liter EcoBoost Stage 1 Kit for the 2019-2022 Ford Ranger.

The Whipple Stage 1 Kit for the 2019-2022 2.3-liter Ford Ranger includes a Whipple intercooler, HP Tuners RTD+ engine calibration and a K&N drop-in filter. To further break down this kit, the intercooler will flow 43-percent more air than the OEM intercooler and can decrease intake air temperature by 50 degrees. The Whipple tune on the HP Tuners RTD+ will improve shift strategy and throttle response. The tuner will also automatically delete the start/stop function that pesters drivers everywhere. Owners in emission restricted environments can also join the fun as Whipple’s kit is Carb approved and 50 state legal. Now everyone can pass inspection without the hassles of finding a lube technician to pay for a passing score.

As can be seen in the video, Steeda’s 2022 Ford Ranger was able to cut a 6.39-second 0-60 mph. The mid-sized truck also squeaked out 260 horsepower on the rollers. However, after the Whipple kit was installed it reached a peak horsepower of 273 on the dyno, but had an increase of 49 horsepower inside the curve over stock. This increase in midrange power also cut the 0-60 down to 6.2 seconds, although pedal modulation versus wheel spin became the battle.

While the increase in power can be seen on the Steeda dyno and on the street, what makes the kit a must-have is the fact that it is future proof and will allow you to continue to modify your truck down the road without having to purchase a new intercooler or tuner. So, if you are on the hunt for more horsepower in your 2.3-liter Ranger, then the Whipple Stage 1 Kit is the perfect starting point.