Steeda Sends Tremor Through Market With All-New F-150 Build

When Ford introduced its all-new Raptor R, it reintroduced the famed V8 to the off-road market. Enthusiasts went wild with the return of the eight-cylinder engine, now featuring the same 5.2-liter supercharged power plant found in the Shelby GT500 with minor changes. While the cylinder count increased, so did the price tag—the $109,000 Raptor R was a bit too much for many, even before the dreaded three-letter acronym stepped in: ADM. Other Blue Oval options were limited, but now Steeda has created a Tremor that attempts to surpass the Raptor in all but price.

Supercharged Powerhouse

While not boasting a 5.2-liter displacement like its counterpart, the 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor still utilizes a Coyote-based platform with a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated engine. However, for the Steeda Tremor to rival the Raptor R, it had to undergo forced induction. Steeda consequently integrated a Whipple supercharger and tuning to grant the Tremor over 800 horsepower and 719 lb-ft of torque, resulting in an exhilarating abundance of power.

Steeda elevated the Tremor’s off-road capabilities by incorporating a comprehensive Fox suspension system. This package comprises Fox 2.5 Performance Elite Adjustable Coilover shocks featuring impact extruded and CNC machined 6061-T6 Type III aluminum remote reservoirs with 7/8” hard chrome-plated steel shafts. Additionally, Fox rear shocks with remote reservoirs complement the setup, further enhancing the vehicle’s off-road prowess.

However, to truly compete with the Raptor R, enhancements go beyond mere power boosts and suspension upgrades. The Steeda Tremor package includes composite fender flares, providing an aggressive aesthetic, Brembo six-piston front brake packages peek out behind Nitto Ridge Grappler performance off-road tires, ensuring grip and stopping abilities and a Borla cat-back performance dual exhaust system allows the rumble of the supercharged Coyote engine to resonate. But the upgrades don’t stop there; the package also features a Warn winch, Dune package, cold weather package, and more, further enhancing the Tremor’s versatility and appeal.

On The Trails And Beyond.

While the Ford Raptor R undoubtedly made a significant impact in both the off-road market and Starbucks drive-through lines upon its debut, could the Tremor offer another compelling option in the Blue Oval lineup? Only time and trail tests will tell, something we eagerly anticipate. However, we wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to personally test it out with a set of keys in our hands.