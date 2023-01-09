Steeda’s Supercharged Q850 Mustang Is An 825HP Predator Hunter

We live in amazing times when factory Mustangs deliver huge horsepower and run amazing elapsed times. However, there is always room for improvement, and that is the name of the game at Steeda Performance Vehicles, which recently unleashed one of its 825-horsepower Steeda Q850 StreetFighter Edition Mustangs.

Designed to elevate the performance of the latest Mustang GT to satisfy enthusiasts that demand track-worthy performance in a completely streetable package, the Q850 StreetFighter is what the company describes as the “most powerful production Mustang available.”

To achieve the 825 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque to back up that claim, Steeda upgrades the factory Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter engine with a Stage 2 Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger system and a companion calibration to make it sing.

Producing big power is only part of the equation. SPV leans on the engineering at Steeda for its complete G-Trac Suspension package, which includes dual-rate springs designed for MagneRide along with adjustable sway bars, G-Trac bracing, and the Stop The Hop kit, which reins in the factory IRS. Working in concert with Nitto NT555 G2 mounted on Velgen VF5, the G-Trac system puts the power down.

All told, the Steeda Q850 StreetFighter Edition Mustang rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and covers the quarter mile in just 10.23 seconds.

“The 825-horsepower Steeda StreetFighter was created for one thing and one thing only — to dominate on and off the track,” Dario Orlando, President of Steeda Autosports, said.

If that sort of performance bravado sounds like your style, it will run you $34,995 on top of the base price of a new Mustang, and you can spec out your own Q850 StreetFighter right here.