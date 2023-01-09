Steeda’s Supercharged Q850 Mustang Is An 825HP Predator Hunter

Steeda’s Supercharged Q850 Mustang Is An 825HP Predator Hunter

steveturner
By Steve Turner January 09, 2023

We live in amazing times when factory Mustangs deliver huge horsepower and run amazing elapsed times. However, there is always room for improvement, and that is the name of the game at Steeda Performance Vehicles, which recently unleashed one of its 825-horsepower Steeda Q850 StreetFighter Edition Mustangs.

The 825-horsepower Steeda StreetFighter was created for one thing and one thing only — to dominate on and off the track,” Dario Orlando, Steeda

Designed to elevate the performance of the latest Mustang GT to satisfy enthusiasts that demand track-worthy performance in a completely streetable package, the Q850 StreetFighter is what the company describes as the “most powerful production Mustang available.”

Q850

For those seeking an ultimate performance stallion, Steeda Performance Vehicles created its Q850 StreetFighter Edition Mustang. This 825-horsepower 2022 Mustang GT makes the most of the Whipple supercharger boost thanks to a full complement of Steeda upgrades. (Photo Credit: Chris Cervenka/Steeda)

To achieve the 825 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque to back up that claim, Steeda upgrades the factory Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter engine with a Stage 2 Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger system and a companion calibration to make it sing.

Producing big power is only part of the equation. SPV leans on the engineering at Steeda for its complete G-Trac Suspension package, which includes dual-rate springs designed for MagneRide along with adjustable sway bars, G-Trac bracing, and the Stop The Hop kit, which reins in the factory IRS. Working in concert with Nitto NT555 G2 mounted on Velgen VF5, the G-Trac system puts the power down.

While the Whipple blower is the centerpiece of the Q850 StreetFighter mods, the car benefits from Steeda’s tasteful aero upgrades, Velgen VF5 wheels, Nitto NT555 G2 tires, a Steeda four-point roll bar, a rear-seat delete kit, Steeda/Safecraft harnessbelts, and more.

All told, the Steeda Q850 StreetFighter Edition Mustang rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and covers the quarter mile in just 10.23 seconds.

“The 825-horsepower Steeda StreetFighter was created for one thing and one thing only — to dominate on and off the track,” Dario Orlando, President of Steeda Autosports, said.

Q850

The Q850 StreetFighter puts down the power with Nitto NT55 G2 tires planted by a complete Steeda G-Trac suspension augmented by the company’s Stop The Hop package that reels in the factory IRS.

If that sort of performance bravado sounds like your style, it will run you $34,995 on top of the base price of a new Mustang, and you can spec out your own Q850 StreetFighter right here.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Article Sources

Steeda Autosports
https://www.steeda.com
(954) 960-0774
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading