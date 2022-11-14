Stig Blasts 847HP UK Stallion To Quickest ’Top Gear’ Mustang Lap

steveturner
By Steve Turner November 14, 2022

In 2015 the Ford Mustang became a world car. Ford created the S550 platform with an eye toward satisfying performance customers across the globe. That said, not every Mustang variant is available in every global market. For example, the Shelby GT500 remains a North American only model.

Our bespoke Mustang creation tops even the most powerful stock offering in the US, including the Shelby GT500. Clive Sutton

Benefitting from carbon fiber body mods and an upgraded suspension, the CS8504 rides on Vossen 20-inch wheels. DBA brakes with Hawk pads harness that power when it’s time to throw out the anchor. These additions proved effective on the Top Gear track. (Photo Credit: Clive Sutton)

Naturally, other parts of the world want performance versions as well. In the UK, Clive Sutton created a number of tuner Mustang packages, which are headlined by the CS850R, a Whipple-supercharged, 847-horsepower stallion based on the Mustang GT. It delivers more power than the Shelby, and a recent test by Top Gear hot shoe, The Stig, shows it is a potent combination.

“Our customers demand the highest level of performance, handing, and quality and I’m confident that the new CS850GT will exceed their expectations in every area,” Clive Sutton said when the package debuted. “Our bespoke Mustang creation tops even the most powerful stock offering in the US, including the Shelby GT500, guaranteeing owners exclusivity and unparalleled Mustang enjoyment.”

top gear

The centerpiece of the CS850R powertrain mods is a polished Whipple supercharger supported by a custom calibration, intercooler, and a Quad Active XFORCE exhaust. With those upgrades, the boosted Coyote belts out 847 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque.

With the mystery man behind the wheel, the CS850R excelled on a hot day, running a blistering 1:22.3 lap, which bested the previous track record set by a ROUSH Mustang, and was well beyond the 1:30 run by a Shelby GT500 back in the late 2000s. It would be interesting to see how this compares with the current Shelby GT500, but the CS850R obviously flies around the course and sounds great doing it.

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
