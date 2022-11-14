Stig Blasts 847HP UK Stallion To Quickest ’Top Gear’ Mustang Lap

In 2015 the Ford Mustang became a world car. Ford created the S550 platform with an eye toward satisfying performance customers across the globe. That said, not every Mustang variant is available in every global market. For example, the Shelby GT500 remains a North American only model.

Our bespoke Mustang creation tops even the most powerful stock offering in the US, including the Shelby GT500. Clive Sutton

Naturally, other parts of the world want performance versions as well. In the UK, Clive Sutton created a number of tuner Mustang packages, which are headlined by the CS850R, a Whipple-supercharged, 847-horsepower stallion based on the Mustang GT. It delivers more power than the Shelby, and a recent test by Top Gear hot shoe, The Stig, shows it is a potent combination.

“Our customers demand the highest level of performance, handing, and quality and I’m confident that the new CS850GT will exceed their expectations in every area,” Clive Sutton said when the package debuted. “Our bespoke Mustang creation tops even the most powerful stock offering in the US, including the Shelby GT500, guaranteeing owners exclusivity and unparalleled Mustang enjoyment.”

With the mystery man behind the wheel, the CS850R excelled on a hot day, running a blistering 1:22.3 lap, which bested the previous track record set by a ROUSH Mustang, and was well beyond the 1:30 run by a Shelby GT500 back in the late 2000s. It would be interesting to see how this compares with the current Shelby GT500, but the CS850R obviously flies around the course and sounds great doing it.