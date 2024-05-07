Stolen 1967 Mustang Reunited With Owner Decades Later

jameselkins
By James Elkins May 07, 2024

Having a vehicle stolen can be mentally devastating. The complete disregard for private property leaves many feeling as if their privacy has been invaded. Not only that, but constantly seeking it out and wondering where the car may be is taxing. The thought of never seeing it again is haunting. There’s always the off-chance that a police officer will find it during a traffic stop, or another enthusiast will spot it, but sometimes it just takes sheer luck and a lot of time. In the case of David Tucker, the latter prevailed. After several decades, his beloved 1967 Mustang is finally heading home after being found nearly 9 hours away.

1967 Mustang

Gone Without A Trace

In 2002, Tucker had decided to sell his Mustang. After a short time at a friend’s house, the 1967 Mustang disappeared, and without payment, it was left behind. Naturally, he went to the local Guilford County office and reported the vehicle identification number (VIN). Each subsequent year, he would return in hopes that the VIN had been located. However, near the end of 2023, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Florida with good news.

The first thing on my mind was disbelief that it was actually happening. –David Tucker

Although not in the greatest condition, the car had been located with minimal damage. The gauge cluster was sitting on the passenger seat, the horn was missing, and the car had been repainted white. The biggest change came in the form of a VIN swap on the dashboard plaque. When the VIN was checked by local police, it showed the car had been scrapped years prior. Digging deeper, they were able to locate the original VIN and contacted the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department.

1967 Mustang

VIN Swapping

While Tucker was fortunate enough to reunite with his car, there is an underlying issue within the classic car community regarding the buying and selling of VIN plates. To some, it might seem like a harmless way of titling a classic car that has lost its title and most of its body cladding over the years. However, to others, it’s a profitable way to sell stolen vehicles. So, perhaps it’s best to hold onto those titles and VINs instead.







