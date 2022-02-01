Stolen 1967 Shelby Mustang Recovered In Oklahoma

By James Elkins February 01, 2022

When it comes to theft, most automotive enthusiasts can agree grand theft auto should carry a longer term sentence. When it comes to a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 being the subject matter, we all get flashbacks to Gone In 60 Seconds and shed a tear. We all try to do our best to prevent these thefts from occurring, but even a simple cruise can quickly become a horror. For one unlucky Oklahoma Mustang owner this horror recently became a reality when his Mustang was stolen from a locked warehouse. 

On January 7th the Tulsa, Oklahoma police were contacted about the theft of what was notated as a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 outside of downtown. As most of us have seen in the past, especially race car owners, these cars are rarely found or when found have been completely dismantled to the point of no return. However, a few weeks after the police report was made, officers received numerous tips that led to the aerial discovery of the stolen Mustang, along with a stolen dump truck and sedan. 

Shelby

Once a warrant was issued and police entered the compound they found the Mustang cloaked in a variety of tarps, blankets and cardboard. Thankfully the thief was either not mechanically inclined or was just lazy enough to remove only the hood, doors and fenders. This of course resulted in some damaged interior as it was left open to the elements. There was also significant damage to the chassis, but it’s unclear if this was from the joyride or off-road adventure it suffered before being hidden from law enforcement.

Officers arrested Nicholas Chamberlin on Tuesday on complaints of Larceny of an Automobile and Second-Degree Burglary. Charges have also been filed for Toni and Roy Morris, who police say were also involved. There are also allegations that one of the arrested parties worked for a moving company hired by the owner of the warehouse where the Mustang was stored. While the Mustang has been recovered it is going to need a fresh restoration and a few parts to bring it back to its former glory. Hopefully the presiding judge will have the same feelings as we do. 

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
