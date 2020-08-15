Strange Engineering Releases New Double Adjustable Mustang Struts

While many may look at drag cars and surmise that the most important component to a competitive combination is the powerplant, drag racers know that a perfect suspension setup is equally as important. All the power in the world is useless if you can’t put it to the ground and get down the track, and it often comes down to the narrowest of margins at the top end. Suspension tuning, consistency, and reliability is critical to teams looking to take home the win at the end of a race weekend. The team at Strange Engineering understands this, of course, and they’re here to help.

Strange recently released new Double Adjustable Struts for 1987 to 2014 Ford Mustangs — they also fit Camaros, but of course we’re not concerned about the Bow Tie type around here. Those looking to equip a 1987-2004 Mustang will want to look up part number S2041, while 2005-2014 Mustang owners will opt for S2043. The double externally adjustable coilover steel struts have been designed and valved for competitive drag racing competition.

The struts allow for easy adjustability of extension and compression, so you can set them where you need them for the perfect on-track performance. Strange says that “the wide range of adjustment can be used to adapt to changing track conditions, control weight transfer, and improve down track stability, ultimately resulting in reduced elapsed times and more consistent performance.” When it comes to the extension settings, a softer setting allows for more weight transfer, while a stiffer setup enables quicker reaction times. Softer compression settings improve the car’s reaction to bumps in the track, while a stiffer setup dampens the impact forces resulting from wheel stands.

The independent external adjusters allow for three 1/8 turns of extension adjustment as well as 13 compression settings, and adjustments and changes in ride height are super quick and easy.

The struts are constructed utilizing a steel body with a 22mm rod and 1.375-inch diameter piston. They are fully rebuildable and are able to be set up with custom valving upon request. They retail for $499.00 each. Strange recommends the use of a Caster/Camber Kit as well as 14-inch by 2.5-inch ID Springs for best results.

For more information, visit www.strangeengineering.net!