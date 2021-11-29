SunCoast Performance And NMRA Create New 8.60 Street Race Class

SunCoast Performance has been making serious headway into the domestic gas car market. Its torque converters have given racers the perfect combination for the beloved 10R80. We’ve seen its branding on the top naturally-aspirated Coyote cars along with boosted ones. While its products can’t be seen when installed, its presence at major drag racing events can be, so it comes as no surprise that the Fort Walton Beach, Florida company has teamed up with the NMRA for an exciting new class.

The NMRA Ford Nationals is highly regarded as the largest all-Ford motorsport event series, providing a sanctioned platform for racers from X275 to True Street. The brands backing each event have always had a vested interest in the community, ensuring that the events continue to grow stronger. SunCoast Performance is no different and looks to fit right in with the new 8.6 Street Race Index category.

“8.60 Street Race is a new class for street-legal cars and trucks slightly on the outside of a heads-up category or True Street. We welcome SunCoast Performance as the class sponsor of 8.60 Street Race, a perfect fit for their line of transmission and torque converter products,” said Rollie Miller, National Event Director and General Manager of the NMRA Ford Nationals. “The concept was brought up following the NMRA World Finals, and we worked with several enthusiasts, including Leticia Hughes, to bring this new class to our series. It’s been a fun process, and there’s already a buzz going around the NMRA community about the 8.60 Street Race category.”

The class will feature a heads-up start with an 8.60 breakout caveat. While the class was invented with the racing enthusiast in mind, the goal of the 8.60 Street Race Index class is to provide a place for fast street cars — especially late-model performance Mustangs — to run. After all, we’ve all seen just how fast a proper blower setup on a S550 Mustang can run.

If you’re looking to showcase how quick your car is, make sure you meet the requirements here. You can check out the class at the following events: