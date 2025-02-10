SVT Cobra Barn Find Sheds Its Plagued Patina In Miracle Makeover

A 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra, left idle for over a decade, has undergone a dramatic revitalization. The owner considered his dream car, but a blown transmission forced him to park the car in a container. After the owner passed away last summer, his brother brought the vehicle to AMMO NYC for a thorough restoration.

During the initial inspection, the car’s condition was extremely poor. “She’s in rough shape,” the former owner’s brother Sam noted. The interior, in particular, was in really rough shape. “I can literally see like there are mice in there like right now,” Larry Kosilla, of AMMO NYC, said upon the initial inspection. Sadly, his team discovered nests and animal waste inside the decrepit snake.

They began the process by removing the interior components. They encountered a significant problem, however, with the driver’s seat. It had rusted to the floor. “We’re going to make it happen, or we’re just going to cut the seat in half,” Kosilla stated. As a result, they discarded the carpet, deemed unsalvageable. After this tedious procedure, the team moved on to power-wash the interior and exterior. To address the smell, they employed a sodium chloride tablet.

Next, the focus shifted to the car’s exterior. The black paint, though faded, showed potential. “The paint is not coming off, the pigment isn’t coming off, the clear coat is coming off,” Kosilla explained. The team carefully polished the clear coat, revealing a deep, rich black.

Following this, the shop installed a new carpet. The team then reinstalled the cleaned interior components. They placed the original Cobra wheels back on the car. Finally, a show car cream paste wax enhanced the shine.

Sam, and his sons were shocked by the results. “I don’t believe that’s the same car,” he exclaimed upon seeing the restored Mustang Cobra. “I think your brother would be proud,” Kosilla added. Now, they plan on getting the car back on the road.