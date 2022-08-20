Take A Ride In A Recording-Setting Ford Australian Supercar

The Australian Supercar series has always been exciting to watch. The full-size cars with V8 engines barrelling through a race course, oftentimes two or three wide on the straights, adds a level of excitement unrivaled in most motorsports. Since the series rarely leaves Australian soil, it’s difficult for most Americans to get the opportunity to see these amazing cars up close. However, thanks to an in-car camera on Will Davison’s Ford we are able to get a glimpse of what it is like to set a record breaking lap in qualifying.

As you can tell, piloting the car through the course at Sandown Internationals Motor Raceway requires a balancing act of navigating, applying power at the best possible point, and precise shift points to achieve the best lap time. This would seem simple, as the gearbox is sequential, but the raw power of the naturally aspirated 650 horsepower V8-engine creates an unruly amount of torque and requires high levels of discipline to keep from applying too much power to the rear wheels. Even then, you’ll often see Davison having to correct the chassis after each corner exit.

While the rivalry between Holden and Ford has continued for many years in Australia, it wasn’t until 2019 that Ford Motor Company began to provide Mustang Supercars and support. Under the pretense of continuing to make the Mustang a global car, Ford supported the Supercar series with cars and Ford Ranger Raptor support vehicles under the Blue Oval badge. It has paid off as Ford has become a dominant powerhouse of the Supercar series and a big problem for its competition. Now with Will Davison piloting it for the 2022 season, we’re already seeing the Blue Oval winning races and setting track records.