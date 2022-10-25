Everyone loves a Halloween party. It is a time to cut loose and escape from reality, which is exactly what the RTR Vehicles team did to celebrate Spooky Season. Now we all did some crazy things back in the day, but we could have only dreamt of being able to take over a house for insane drifting and an Ultra 4 Bronco jump over a pool.

What an epic time by the hardest working guys and girls I know to make Spooky Shreds come to life! Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

That’s just what happened when pro drifters Vaughn Gittin Jr., Chelsea DeNofa, and Adam LZ, joined forces with off-road champion Loren Healy to create Spooky Shreds, a Halloween-themed horsepower extravaganza that is part Thriller, part Gymkhana, and full of tricks and treats.

The RTR team took over the Drift Mansion, a.k.a. Little Talladega, a rental home in Pomona, Missouri, that features a racetrack, basketball court, pool, ATV trails, a dirt circle track, and more. They exploited those facilities with three 800-horsepower RTR Mustangs and an 800-horsepower RTR Ultra4 4400 Bronco.

Not only do the RTR Mustangs, adorned in glowing TYPE S LED lighting, shred tires in triple tandem form surrounded by lasers and pyro, but Healy leaps over the pool and through a fence in his Bronco. All that action is set to the tune of a new T-Pain track titled Spooky Shreds (Fox Body), which name-checks both Gittin and Denofa in its lyrics.

“What an epic time by the hardest working guys and girls I know to make Spooky Shreds come to life!” Gittin said. “Chelsea Denofa, Adam LZ, and Loren Healy killed it, and an original song by T-Pain!? Pinch me!”

After watching this epic horsepower Halloween, viewers are left wanting more, but we suspect, if the RTR team follows form, there will be some extended cuts and behind-the-scenes videos in the future. Until then, you are left to wonder how your Halloween party can top this RTR extravaganza.