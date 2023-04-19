The 49th NSRA Street Rod Nationals South Is Almost Here!

The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) is coming to the Volunteer State May 5-7th for the 49th Annual Street Rod Nationals South event. Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center in Knoxville, Tennessee is where this grand show will take place. You can expect to see over 1,500 vehicles at the Street Rod Nationals South.

The NSRA is expecting a stunning array of street rods, muscle cars, hot rods, classic cars, and customs at the Street Rod South Nationals this year. These vehicles will all be over 30 years old and will be coming from every corner of the country to participate in the event.

Craig Meads from the NSRA says this year’s Street Rod Nationals South will be an extraordinary show.

“This will be our 49th year holding an event in the greater Knoxville area and the Street Rod Nationals South never disappoints. The region is rich in custom car tradition, and the quality of vehicles we see at the Street Rod Nationals South is always exceptional. We’re looking forward to having another great show and expect this event to be a great stepping stone for its 50th anniversary next year.”

There will be plenty to do at the Street Rod Nationals South when you’re not looking at killer custom vehicles. You can check out a building that will be packed with manufacturers and distributors of anything automotive. There will also be a “Women’s World” craft show on the grounds at the Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center. iHeart Radio’s Nick Donovan’s Rockin’ Road Show will also be broadcasting from the event each day.

Street Rods By Michael will be the event’s spotlight builder and the shop will have some of its custom builds on display for you to check out. Speaking of displays, the NSRA specialty displays will be rolled out on Saturday during the event. You’ll want to check out the “Streets of Rods” area which will have vehicles competing for different awards.

If you’re interested in entering or attending the 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South click this link right here.