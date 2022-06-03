The Cobra Experience Museum to Celebrate Shelby’s 60th Anniversary

If you dig the progeny of Carroll Shelby, here’s an event you won’t want to miss. The Cobra Experience Museum will celebrate Shelby American’s 60th anniversary with the year’s largest display of Shelby Cobras in the U.S., as well as other classic Ford vehicles, on Saturday, June 4th for its 8th Annual Cobra Day in Martinez, California.

Free to all spectators, the event will also include the announcement of the winner of a rare Northern California two-owner 1968 Shelby GT500KR that is part of the Cobra Experience sweepstakes; entries are open online until noon PDT on June 4, 2022.

Sounds great and how about that sweepstake Shelby Mustang? Restored back to authentic late sixties cool, it is resplendent in arresting red paint, factory mag wheel covers, and white letter tires. 1967-68 Mustangs just keep getting better every year and as we’re on the verge of all driving glorified golf carts remember, preserving a classic Mustang will ensure that gas-powered muscle cars live forever.

This rare, low mileage Mustang is one of only 51 total 1968 fastbacks in this specific color and options configurations. It is particularly collectible as this Shelby is a California car, making it virtually rust-free. It was purchased new in 1968 and has had only two owners in the last 53 years.

The original and completely restored sweepstakes 1968 Shelby GT500KR features:

Candy Apple Red paint

Black interior

428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8

Automatic Transmission

Twist Lock Hood Pins

Chrome Bumpers

Twin-Exhaust

Shelby stripes above the side skirts and “GT500KR” graphics on the front fenders

Proceeds from the sweepstakes will support the non-profit museum’s mission to inspire the next generation of automotive enthusiasts through conservation, education, and preservation of the cars built by Shelby American.

Cobra Day will begin at 10 a.m. PT in Martinez and run through 2 p.m. The sweepstakes winner will be announced at 1:45 p.m. The Cobra Day Show is directly adjacent to The Cobra Experience, a 25,000-square-foot museum that displays original Cobras, Shelby Mustangs, a Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, GT40, King Cobra, Sunbeam Tigers, and a Lotus.

The museum features numerous cars on display, enhanced by engine and wheel displays, several memorabilia exhibits, photos, and a shop scene from Shelby American in the 1960s. A 40-seat surround-sound theater features an HD film about the cars and the Ford and Shelby American story. Attendees can enjoy the once-a-year Cobra Day show and The Cobra Experience Museum during the same visit.

Sweepstakes tickets are still on sale. Participants are automatically entered to win the special Shelby when they donate online or by mail.