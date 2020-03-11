We all like to show off our prized builds to the extended car community and reunite with friends new or old while sharing common 4-wheeled interests. Maybe you’re just there trying to see who @LilRed89StangBoy actually is in the chat group, so you can finally match a face to that strange screen name.

There is no shortage of all-makes or muscle car shows to attend, so it’s always interesting to have specific year, make, model chassis showcased there as well. That’s why Detroit Speed is back with its popular open-house and although this event is for all makes and models of muscle cars, they will feature all the foxy Fox Body Mustangs out there from 1979 t0 1993 before Foxtoberfest kicks off.

The Fox Body is, of course, a popular platform for drag racing that can be made to tackle a road course. The Mustang held the torch for Ford during the tail-end of the Malaise Era. Most of the castrated muscle cars had all but disappeared by 1979 during a time when the Mustang world was still reeling from the abomination called the Mustang II (bring on that hate mail you King Cobra owners). While the V8 in the Fox Body might have held its own in the ’80s, there is still lots of power and performance ready to be unlocked in them and that is where Detroit Speed comes in.

To avoid confusion, Detroit Speed is actually based in Mooresville, North Carolina, not Detroit as the business name suggests. Detroit Speed does, however, sell products for popular muscle cars like Chevrolet Camaro, Pontiac Firebird, Corvettes, and even newer products like G-Body, C10 trucks, and the Fox Body Mustang. With that in mind, Detroit Speed scooped new partners, namely Fox Mustang Restoration and their annual show Foxtoberfest.

Fox Mustang Restoration is based out of nearby Locust, North Carolina and specializes in only the 1979-to-1993 ponies. Their main focus is selling new old stock (NOS) parts no longer available from Ford, along with quality and/or restored used parts for the Fox Body. Detroit Speed’s Fox Body showcase is also benefiting from partnering with Fox Mustang Restoration with their annual show Foxtoberfest. How many will show up? Well, in 2019 there were 412 Fox Body Mustangs and this year show organizers expect to see over 500.

The Detroit Speed Open House is really the kick-off to what is a 3-day jam for the ‘80s and early-’90s Mustangs. The event starts with the driving tour of the breathtaking surroundings in an all-Fox Body cruise from Thursday, March 22 into Friday. After the cruise wraps up on Friday, October 23, it’s time for Detroit Speed’s Open House to light up at 5-9 pm.

Open to all makes, Detroit Speed has set up special parking for all 1979-1993 ‘Stangs to be grouped together. Detroit Speed product displays and tech experts will be on hand to showcase their wares and field questions. Beyond all the car talk, there are DJ pumping out music, food trucks, dessert trucks, and giveaways. From there, the main show and swap meet that is Foxtoberfest commences.

So, mark October 23rd on your calendar, reserve your spot, and get that project rolling, because all Fox Body Mustangs are welcome no matter how show-ready or under-construction they are. If you are a Fox Body owner or a fan, we suggest getting ready to bring your A-game to North Carolina this Fall.