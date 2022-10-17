The Engine Performance Expo Returns January 13-14, 2023

If you have been following us for any length of time, you’ve undoubtedly seen us mention the Engine Performance Expo. A two-day live-streamed event, the Engine Performance Expo has some of the largest names in engine performance giving you exclusive insights into every aspect of internal combustion engine performance. From the theoretical discussions to the practical demonstrations, the expo has something for everyone from fresh enthusiasts to seasoned professionals.

This year, however, there will be a slight change in format. Instead of hosting the streams on their own platform, the Engine Performance Expo will now utilize YouTube to stream the event live, as it happens, from Straub Technologies‘ facility in Piney Flats, TN.

“The online format of the Engine Performance Expo makes it accessible to anyone in the world with an interest in engine technology,” says Lake Speed, Jr. of Total Seal, a founding partner of the Engine Performance Expo. “However, the previous model relied on those enthusiasts knowing about the Engine Performance Expo and registering to watch the event. By moving the broadcast to YouTube, over a billion people could discover the event just by accident. The Engine Performance Expo YouTube channel has been growing steadily, so this move turns on the Nitrous Oxide for the live event.”

While the streaming platform is changing, the core content that Engine Performance Expo fans have become accustomed to is still on track to be the same as always. “The mission of the Engine Performance Expo is to provide unique technical information for high-performance engine machinists, builders, and enthusiasts via our online platform,” says David Bianchi of Rottler Manufacturing, also a founding partner of the Engine Performance Expo.

“From the legends of engine building to the latest machining technologies, the Engine Performance Expo brings the best methods and brightest minds to engine professionals and enthusiasts around the world, so YouTube provides the perfect platform for doing just that.” The Engine Performance Expo YouTube page already features weekly installments from the previous events covering a wide variety of engine performance topics, as well as interviews with some of the industry’s largest personalities.

Make sure to mark your calendars, as the next running of the Engine Performance Expo will be January 13-14, 2023 and will be completely free to stream. Head on over to EnginePerformanceExpo.com for all the latest schedule updates and we’ll see you in the chat at 10:00 am sharp (Eastern Standard Time)!