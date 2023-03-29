The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Del Mar Nationals Is Here

The Goodguys 22nd Annual Meguair’s Del Mar Nationals is bringing a high-octane mixture of street rods, customs, muscle cars, and more to the Del Mar Fairgrounds from March 31 to April 2. This event is more than just a car show, you’ll also be able to check out some great autocross action and smell some nitro-powered vehicles clearing their throats. If you’re into anything with wheels the 22nd Annual Meguair’s Del Mar Nationals is for you.

The show will bring the most detailed and styled street rods from across the country together to vie for Goodguys’ coveted Street Rod d’ Elegance award. There is also the PPG Lowrider Palace filled with metal-flaked, chrome-coated lowriders while another hall is packed with California’s signature chopped-top customs.

After checking out the amazing cars and trucks spread across the palm tree-lined fairgrounds, the family can head over to the free Kids Zone for activities and fun then try their car-building talents with the Model Car Take-and-Make. If you’re looking for parts or even a new project, there is a swap meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral and a Manufacturer’s Midway jam-packed with some of the biggest and well-known companies in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Racing is in the air all three days as drivers carve through a course of cones and corners to qualify for the Goodguys CPP “Duel in Del Mar” AutoCross Shootout. You can also take in the smell of spent nitro fuel as several vintage dragsters cackle to life during Friday and Saturday’s Thunderfest exhibition and be sure to catch Saturday’s tire-melting Burnout Contest! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: good-guys.com/dmn