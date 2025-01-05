The Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction Returns In February

Carlisle Auctions is excited to announce the return of the Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction. This will be held on February 7-8, 2025, at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland, Florida. After a one-year hiatus, the auction will feature two days of fast-paced bidding, with over 400 classic and collector cars crossing the block.

The auction starts at 10:30 AM each day and will feature a variety of vehicles, including muscle cars, exotics, imports, motorcycles, street rods, rat rods, and trucks. On February 7, the auction will include an All-Truck Hour at 1:30 PM, when only trucks and truck-like vehicles will be sold. This also includes vans and SUVs. New to 2025, Carlisle Auctions is including an All-Jeep Hour on February 8 at 12 PM. This special hour will feature a number of Jeeps, and it is a great way to celebrate Jeep culture.

In collaboration with Steve Muschlitz and Wheels from the Heart, Carlisle Auctions will sell a vehicle for charity. Wheels from the Heart is an organization based in Jensen Beach, Florida, that offers reliable vehicles to single moms with children. The specific vehicles to be auctioned are yet to be determined, but 100 percent of the proceeds raised during their auction time will be donated to Wheels from the Heart.

The SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus is an active airport with a variety of planes coming and going throughout the auction. It also features planes on display, ample on-ground camping options, and a museum. Carlisle Auctions is currently registering bidders and accepting quality consignments for the February auction. There are three ways to bid: in person, over the phone, or online. Admission for spectators is $10, and parking is free near the auction. For more information on the Carlisle Auctions Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction, you can call 717-960-6400.