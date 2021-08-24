Barrett-Jackson, the self-proclaimed, World’s Greatest Collector Car Auction, has announced that they will auction an original 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, SFM 6S089. This car was owned and vintage raced by the legendary driver Sir Stirling Moss. He drove this car from 1992 until 1999. The car will cross the auction block with No Reserve during Barrett-Jackson’s Inaugural Houston Auction on September 16-8th at the NRG Center.

Racing fans won’t need much of an introduction to the achievements of Sir Sterling Moss. That doesn’t mean we can’t take a moment to discuss all of his greatness. Most recently, he was an inductee into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. Moss won 212 races in his professional career – where he drove all of the top race cars of the era.

He was also the winner of 16 Formula 1 Grands Prix, including the British Grand Prix, Monaco, Argentina, Australia, South America, South Africa, and the United States Grand Prix. Some of his other notable victories included the Mille Miglia 1,000-mile endurance race in 1955 behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLRm and the 1954 12 Hours of Sebring driving an O.S.C.A MT4. Moss officially retired in 1962 after a devastating crash. Though he never completely walked away from the sport. As vintage racing grew from an obscure hobby into an organized circuit, Moss became a very active participant.

A Bit Of History On The Car

What about the car up for auction? The 1966 Shelby GT350, SFM 6S089 traces its early ownership to San Antonio, Texas. From there was later moved to Boston. From there it was purchased by Peter Livanos of Greenwich, Connecticut. Livanos converted it to R specifications thus making this car an ideal candidate for vintage racing.

Moss and His Car

In the course of Sir Stirling Moss’ vintage racing tours he’d had the opportunity to drive the GT350 at the Monterey Historics. He thoroughly enjoyed the car and the experience. You can only guess what happened next. Moss purchased SFM6S089 in 1992 and first raced it at the Targa Tasmania where his wife Susie was the co-driver. They won their class, the Classic Division b7 for Touring and GT cars over 4000cc. He would later race the Shelby in vintage competitions all across Europe, including at Silverstone in 1995 and 1996. In later interview Moss noted that he was particularly fond of the car’s handling. Moss owned and raced the car until 1999.

So how did the car get it’s nickname? Well, it was at the 2007 Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance- an event held annually in Seabrook, Texas. This event celebrates both fine automobiles and vintage boats. Sir Stirling Moss, Carroll Shelby and their wives were the guests of honor. As everyone gathered around Carroll Shelby himself drove the car up on stage. Shelby announced that from here on out this car would be known as “The Moss Car”. Sir Stirling Moss made it official by signing his name inside the trunk.

This car is the real deal. It comes with substantial documentation, including photos from Sir Stirling’s personal files, photos from Keels & Wheels, and a video in which Stirling and Lady Susie discuss the car. This car still remains in competition configuration. It has a 289ci V8, 4-speed transmission, trunk-mounted battery, and period racing seats. The SFM 6s089 still has its original paint and is adorned with Number & roundels and “Driver Stirling Moss” on the doors, ensuring that this Shelby will always be noted as something special.

Sadly, we lost Moss last year, but the spirit of this International Motorsports Hall of Famer lives on in the Shelby that he loved. This is a truly rare chance to own a race car owned and piloted by one of the world’s most celebrated racers.”- stated by Craig Jackosn, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.

You can register as a bigger for the 2021 Houston Auction by clicking here. You can get you event passes here.