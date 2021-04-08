The NSRA Ramps Up For 2021 Opening Street Rod Nationals At Knoxville

The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) has been producing quality events for automotive enthusiasts since the organization’s founding in 1970. All of the events through the years have been produced by car enthusiasts for car enthusiasts.

In keeping with the basic foundation from which the association was built upon, all vehicles that are 30 years old or older are welcome. This includes street rods, classics, muscle cars, and all special interest vehicles. Their motto has always been “Fun with Cars” and the association has been doing that since 1970.

The 2021 NSRA Street Rod event season was set to start with the 44th annual Western Street Rod Nationals in Bakersfield, California, but the lingering effects of the COVID-19 virus on the West Coast and California’s restricted gathering policy forced a reschedule of that popular event to Rescheduled to October 29th through the 31st of 2021. This opened the doors for Knoxville to kick off the 2021 NSRA season.

Special Note

Special notice for those that want to pre-register for the NSRA Street Rod Nationals-South in Knoxville, Tennessee, from April 30th through May 2nd of 2021: There is a new location to pick up your credentials this year. This new location is the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. It is located at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue in Knoxville.

You can pre-register online by clicking here. To download, print, and mail in your vehicle registration click here. Take advantage of a $10.00 pre-entry discount available through the April 9th, mail-in deadline.

For more information on the USRA or their 2021 season, visit them online at NSRA-USA.com.