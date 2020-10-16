The Perfect Two-Post Lift For Garages With “Low” Ceiling Height

By Randy Bolig October 16, 2020

When it comes to tools most wanted by enthusiasts, a lift is usually at the top of the list. However, many garages do not have a ceiling that is high enough for just installation of the lift. That means that a lift is usually a garage item that remains on the wish list. But BendPak has the answer to those needs that will enable all enthusiasts to get the coveted garage item.

The new-and-improved MaxJax portable lift could be the perfect solution for low-height situations. “The patented MaxJax lift design is an ingenious solution for do-it-yourselfers and professional technicians alike — that’s why we bought it earlier this year,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak executive vice president. “But, with decades of lift experience behind us, our engineers knew they could make MaxJax even better. They’ve redesigned the lift from the ground up to be more durable, versatile, and easy to use, while also providing greater peace of mind.”

Like all two-post lifts, MaxJax provides clear undercarriage access and the ability to perform brake and tire work on a wide range of vehicles. But unlike traditional two-post lifts, the MaxJax can be used in areas with ceilings as low as 8-foot and, can be easily stored out of the way when the work is done, leaving the garage bay clear. This makes it a great fit for use at home, as well as in dealerships and shops that want to add a lift to a flat bay for quick service as needed. MaxJax works where other lifts don’t. And it costs a lot less, too.

Safety Improvements

BendPak added two additional safety lock positions to the columns, for a total of seven. The rugged locks engage continuously during upward rise and act as a redundant fail-safe feature capable of holding an elevated vehicle securely even if the quick-connect hoses are disconnected or a hydraulic malfunction occurs.

Engineers also reconfigured the UHMW slide block bearings in the lift posts to maintain the carriage and hydraulic cylinder in a true vertical position at all times and reduce bearing load for smoother operation.

Because safety is just as important whether you’re using a lift at home or on the job, BendPak had the new MaxJax M6K independently tested and ALI-certified to meet the current lift industry safety and performance standard. This is a critical step skipped by many manufacturers selling lifts for home use.

two-post lift

The MaxJax is a great lift for the home enthusiast. It not only affords the ability to lift a car, but it also stores out of the way.

Easier To Use

The wheels on the lift columns and the power cart have been significantly upgraded to provide effortless mobility even over rough surfaces. A new rear-mounted storage bin on the power cart keeps the hoses neatly organized when not in use, and quick-disconnect, self-sealing couplers minimize hydraulic fluid leaks. Special flush-mounted concrete anchors are installed in the garage floor and remain there permanently to enable MaxJax to go from storage to ready-to-use in as little as 15 minutes. The column baseplate and rear-mounted anchors were extended outward 1 1/2-inch, dramatically reducing anchor bolt pull-out tension.

Cars, Trucks, And Motorcycles, Too

The MaxJax M6K’s 6,000-pound lifting capacity can handle most cars, light trucks, and SUVs. With a lifting height of 46 inches (49 inches with adapters), it raises vehicles high enough to provide ample workspace underneath for virtually any under-car service including drivetrain and suspension work. MaxJax even offers a reclining creeper seat that easily converts from a low-profile creeper to a fully upright seat, allowing users to work under a lifted vehicle in extreme comfort.

With a new optional motorcycle adapter that offers a wider lifting platform and drive-over approach ramp, MaxJax can also lift motorcycles, ATVs, or other motorized vehicles.

