The Proper Way To Extend Your Mustang II Steering Rack

The Mustang II front end has been attached to all kinds of vehicles besides a Ford Mustang. After you’ve grafted a different front end on a vehicle, there’s a strong possibility you’ll need to make some steering geometry adjustments. It’s very important to make sure the pivot point geometry is correct, otherwise, you’ll experience an assortment of issues anytime you try to turn the steering wheel.

Pivot points on a Mustang II front end are where the lower A-arms attach to the front end. These pivot points for each side are 22-inches apart on the standard Mustang II front end. If your application is wider than the standard 22-inch distance, the steering rack’s reach will need to be widened.

You could simply extend the tie rod end on one side of the steering rack, but that will throw off the steering for that side. The wheels will possibly hit on suspension components if you just extend one side, there will be decreased steering range, and you’ll also experience bump steer issues. You don’t want to experience these kinds of issues at a high rate of speed on the street or at the track.

The best solution for these issues is to properly extend the tie rod with a spacer. This spacer will ensure that your pivot points will be correct in relation to the steering rack. Classic Performance Products makes these spacers in 1- and 2-inch sizes, so they’ll work with just about any application. This video from Classic Performance Products shows you how to install these spacers on any Mustang II steering rack. You can learn more about these spacers and the Mustang II racks that Classic Performance Products offers right here on the company’s website.