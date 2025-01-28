‘The Stallion’ Is A Virtual Mustang Reimagined For Racing

steveturner
By Steve Turner January 28, 2025

As kids, many of us dreamed of custom cars we wanted to own. Some of us even drew these cars in our school notebooks rather than focusing on the learning at hand. In today’s world, those ideas can become fully formed, three-dimensional renderings that can provoke and inspire. They can also serve as virtual business cards for their creators.

Haste, a design studio focused on automotive and cultural creations, did just that with its latest vehicle rendering, “The Stallion.” Loosely based on the 1969-1970 Mustang fuses cues from NASCAR, standing-mile racing, and other racing disciplines into a modern, but aggressive interpretation of one of the most iconic pony car designs.

Haste, a design agency, created this conceptual build dubbed The Stallion. Based on the 1969-1970 Mustang, it pushes the design into a modern performance realm. Its front end sports aggressive aerodynamics and an open fascia feeding plenty of cooling air over the radiator and heat exchangers. (Photo Credit: Haste)

“When we set out to reimagine an already iconic design like Ford’s American classic, the Mustang, we knew it demanded deep thought, respect, and bold creativity,” says the company. “The Mustang is more than a car; it is a symbol of freedom, power, and timeless design. With so many incredible renditions already in existence, our challenge was to ask not just what we could do differently, but what we should do to honor and elevate this legendary form?”

To take such a storied form to another level, the Haste team pondered several ideas that led to the final product.

The Stallion is also graced with aggressive rear aero and huge tires but still sports those signature Mustang taillights. If this Mustang was real, what would you put under the hood and where would you drive it?

“What if the Mustang could breathe better, cutting through the air with the precision of modern aerodynamics?” The company explained. “What if its powerplant wasn’t just formidable but matched with advanced all-wheel-drive technology for unparalleled traction and performance? What if it were built solely to be pushed to its absolute limits on race-prepped surfaces?”

Viewing the details of this conceptual build makes you wonder what it might be like in the real world.  If this were a real radical Mustang, what powertrain would you put in the car, what sort of driving or racing would you do with it, and how fast would it be?

For a deeper dive into The Stallion’s details, check out the company’s post right here.

Loading