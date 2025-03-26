This 1967 Shelby GT500 Replica Is Ready For Predator Power

Classic muscle cars are dream machines for many, but we’ve been spoiled by the performance and driveability delivered by modern performance vehicles. For those who want it all — current performance and classic styling — replicas constructed with modern appointments deliver the goods. For those looking for a 1967 Shelby GT500 replica, Hillbank Motor Cars now offers all-new examples built by Hi-Tech Automotive.
“As we’ve seen with our amazing Superformance MKIII roadster, the desire to modernize classic cars has become very popular,” Lance Stander, CEO of Hillbank Motor Cars, said. “The new Shelby GT500 from Hi-Tech balances the desire of enthusiasts to retain the original styling of the 1960s muscle car but also enjoy a significantly sharper and refined driving experience. The original look of the car hides a modern engine, upgraded brakes, suspension, and interior. Only 20 cars a year are scheduled for production, offering tremendous collectability in addition to a satisfying driving experience.”
Setting It Straight
These licensed continuation vehicles aren’t based on vintage chassis, instead, they are built from new utilizing modern assembly techniques. Its new panels are fitted using fixtures and aligned digitally before being welded into place. The result is an arrow-straight body, which is augmented by composite panels — hood, trunk, rear quarter extensions, and side air intake scoops — before the whole assembly is seam-sealed, sprayed with epoxy primer, and undercoated.
“Both primer and paint are then applied in state-of-the-art paint booths according to a specially developed 64-step paint process, using exclusively Glasurit paint products,” Stander explained. “During the final bodywork stage, the iconic Shelby center stripe, side stripes, and body are painted in the customer’s choice of colors. The fit and finish are truly exceptional.”
Riding on independent suspensions at both ends and slowed by big brakes all around, these replicas are sold as rolling chassis capable of accepting the same six-speed manual and 10-speed automatic transmissions offered in the latest performance Mustangs, and they can be motivated by your choice of Coyote 5.0-liter or supercharged Predator 5.2-liter V8 engines, but acquiring and installing the powertrains is the buyer’s responsibility.
“We were keen to distribute these Shelby cars because the Hi-Tech factory did a brilliant job removing the inconsistencies often characteristic of a restomod build in their manufacturing process,” said Stander. “After eight years of development, this latest Shelby is truly an engineering marvel.”
If one of these 1967 Shelby GT500 replicas sounds like a project you’d like to complete, the rolling chassis sells for $240,000, not including the drivetrain. For more on these fastidiously built replicas, visit the Hillbanks website right here.
Continuation 1967 Shelby GT500 Specs
Exterior
• All new epoxy primed GT350/GT500 style steel body
• 1967 Mustang convertible-type inner floor sills for added chassis strength and rigidity
• Choice of a range of either a standard classic or standard modern body colors
• Black Raptor coated engine bay area as well as front and rear subframes
• Grey Raptor coated front and rear upper and lower control arms
• 1967 Shelby GT350/GT500 badging
• Shelby GT350/GT500 style upper and lower side air intake ducts
• Shelby GT350/GT500 style hood
• Shelby GT350/GT500 painted rocker stripe
• Shelby GT350/GT500 style nose
• Shelby GT350/GT500 style trunk lid
• Shelby GT350/GT500 style trunk quarter extensions
• Shelby GT350/GT500 chrome side mirrors
• Billet-machined aluminum pin and cable hood fasteners
• Choice of either inboard or outboard spotlight grill
• LED head and spot lamps
• LED park reverse lamps
• Weatherproof 1967 GT350/GT500 style tail light lenses
Interior
• Napa leather-trimmed Recaro Specialist M front seats with perforated and pleated center panels.
• Napa leather-trimmed Shelby GT350/GT500 deluxe style fold-down rear seat with perforated and pleated center panels.
• Napa leather-trimmed door surround
• Napa leather-trimmed Shelby GT350/GT500 deluxe-style door cards with brushed aluminum inserts and integrated electronic window switches
• Napa-trimmed interior upper and lower rear quarter panels
• Choice of charcoal Alcantara-trimmed headliner and sun visors
• Napa leather-trimmed Shelby GT350/GT500 style dashboard with flush-mounted de-mister vents
• Napa leather-trimmed front dash knee pad
• Napa leather-trimmed A-pillar pads, or
• Napa leather-trimmed roll-over hoop with or without contrast stitching
• Key-activated power door locks
• Sound deadening and sound isolating material throughout
• Luxury German cut-pile charcoal carpeting with Napa leather edge binding
• Trunk lined with interior matching cut-pile carpeting
• Adjustable-tilt Ididit steering column
• Shelby GT350/GT500 style brushed-aluminum dash panel inserts
• Custom Napa Leather-trimmed center console with storage compartments, double AUX/USB connection, and dual cup holders
• Napa leather-trimmed dash housing for double DIN media receiver
• Standard dash housing for classic-style radio
• Classic-style light wood riveted steering wheel with Shelby badge
In-Car Entertainment
• 1967 Mustang original style radio with original style dash housing
• Custom billet machined and color-matched rear speaker surround and grill
• Two Rockford Fosgate Punch 4×6-inch two-way concealed door speakers
• Two Rockford Fosgate 8-inch under-seat-mounted mid-base speakers
• Two Rockford Fosgate Punch 6.75-inch, three-way, full-range rear speakers
• One Rockford Fosgate Punch 400-watt, full-range, four-channel amplifier
• One Rockford Fosgate Punch 300-watt mono amplifier
• Sound system is pre-tuned for optimal sound quality
• Custom-engineered tubular front subframe supporting independent front suspension
• Custom-engineered tubular rear subframe supporting independent rear short-long arm suspension
Suspension & Powertrain
• Billet-machined aluminum front and rear uprights
• 3.73:1 Limited-Slip Differential
• Custom Wortec brake package, including forged aluminum six-piston calipers, suncut ultralight rotors, hard anodized bells, and street performance pads
• 13x 1.2-inch Front brake discs
• 12.8×0.95-inch Rear brake discs
• Bilstein custom-tuned coil-over shock absorbers
• Adjustable electric power-assisted Rack and Pinion steering
• Custom high-capacity aluminum radiator
• Twin cooling fans
• 22-gallon stainless steel fuel tank
• In-tank fuel pump with custom-engineered anti-surge swirl pot design
• Aluminum fabricated header tank
• Cold air intake system for enhanced engine cooling and performance
• Custom-fabricated stainless steel exhaust
• Front and rear sway bars
Electrical
• Electronically adjusted front driver and passenger seats reengineered with extra travel for added comfort.
• Modern HVAC system
• Power-assisted driver and passenger windows
• Custom-designed and manufactured wiring harnesses
• Dakota Digital HDX Instrument Cluster
• Engine-bay-located charging posts
• Option to activate keyless entry system with proximity sensor
• Push-button start
• Smart key FOB with remote trunk release and door lock/unlock
• Alternate manual start key switch
• Alternate manual trunk release
• Integrated alarm system
• Electronic park brake with center console integrated push/pull switch
• Victron smart trickle charger with built-in Bluetooth and MagCode external port to power clip connector
Safety & Warranty
• Reverse camera (With media receiver option only)
• Three-point front retractable seat belts
• Two-point rear retractable seat belts
• Vacuum-assisted, dual-circuit braking system
• Collapsible steering shaft
• Napa Leather-trimmed roll-over hoop
• Three-year, unlimited-mileage rust and corrosion warranty on the body