This 1967 Shelby GT500 Replica Is Ready For Predator Power

Classic muscle cars are dream machines for many, but we’ve been spoiled by the performance and driveability delivered by modern performance vehicles. For those who want it all — current performance and classic styling — replicas constructed with modern appointments deliver the goods. For those looking for a 1967 Shelby GT500 replica, Hillbank Motor Cars now offers all-new examples built by Hi-Tech Automotive.

“As we’ve seen with our amazing Superformance MKIII roadster, the desire to modernize classic cars has become very popular,” Lance Stander, CEO of Hillbank Motor Cars, said. “The new Shelby GT500 from Hi-Tech balances the desire of enthusiasts to retain the original styling of the 1960s muscle car but also enjoy a significantly sharper and refined driving experience. The original look of the car hides a modern engine, upgraded brakes, suspension, and interior. Only 20 cars a year are scheduled for production, offering tremendous collectability in addition to a satisfying driving experience.”

Setting It Straight

These licensed continuation vehicles aren’t based on vintage chassis, instead, they are built from new utilizing modern assembly techniques. Its new panels are fitted using fixtures and aligned digitally before being welded into place. The result is an arrow-straight body, which is augmented by composite panels — hood, trunk, rear quarter extensions, and side air intake scoops — before the whole assembly is seam-sealed, sprayed with epoxy primer, and undercoated.

“Both primer and paint are then applied in state-of-the-art paint booths according to a specially developed 64-step paint process, using exclusively Glasurit paint products,” Stander explained. “During the final bodywork stage, the iconic Shelby center stripe, side stripes, and body are painted in the customer’s choice of colors. The fit and finish are truly exceptional.”

Riding on independent suspensions at both ends and slowed by big brakes all around, these replicas are sold as rolling chassis capable of accepting the same six-speed manual and 10-speed automatic transmissions offered in the latest performance Mustangs, and they can be motivated by your choice of Coyote 5.0-liter or supercharged Predator 5.2-liter V8 engines, but acquiring and installing the powertrains is the buyer’s responsibility.

“We were keen to distribute these Shelby cars because the Hi-Tech factory did a brilliant job removing the inconsistencies often characteristic of a restomod build in their manufacturing process,” said Stander. “After eight years of development, this latest Shelby is truly an engineering marvel.”

If one of these 1967 Shelby GT500 replicas sounds like a project you’d like to complete, the rolling chassis sells for $240,000, not including the drivetrain. For more on these fastidiously built replicas, visit the Hillbanks website right here.