This Classic Recreations 1968 “Villain” Mustang Is One Wicked Pony

There is no doubt in our minds that the Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic muscle cars of the 1960s. And if you were lucky enough to be around when these vehicles first hit the showroom floor, then there is a good chance that owning one of these American-made Pony cars was at the top of your bucket list.

The Mustang represented the pinnacle of the 1960s’ automotive innovation, highlighting Americans’ love affair with the open road. Fast forward to over sixty years later, and the Ford Mustang has endured the test of time, with no plans of ever slowing down.

But as we quickly approach a new decade in Ford performance innovation, it is becoming increasingly popular for classic muscle car enthusiasts to want to a vehicle that not only bleeds classic Blue Oval pride, but also has the comforts and technology that are readily available to us in 2020.

Well, lucky for us, Jason Engel and his team at Classic Recreations have just debuted a new vehicle that brings an American Icon straight into the 21st Century.

Classic Recreations is a world-renowned shop in Yukon, Oklahoma, that is dedicated to building Shelby-licensed recreations that remain true to the original while adding some much needed modern engineering and technology into the mix.

Most late model Blue Oval buffs may recognize the Classic Recreations name from the movie Gone in Sixty Seconds. When that movie debuted way back in June of 2000, the 1967 Shelby GT500 “Eleanor” they designed for that movie gained instant notoriety.

And many feel that this movie star Shelby was very much responsible for reviving the interest in classic Mustangs among an entirely new generation of car enthusiasts too.

The car was so famous in fact that the great Carroll Shelby himself personally approved Classic Recreations’ line of Shelby Mustangs before his passing.

Classic Recreations Begins Building The Ultimate “Villian” Mustang

Classic Recreations set out to create the ultimate 1968 Mustang Fastback, one that would appeal to a variety of enthusiasts, both young and old, with the perfect mix of classic style and modern technology. Its creation is called the “Villain,” and it is a formidable machine.

Every CR Villain Mustang starts with an original 1968 Mustang Fastback body shell. Subtle touches elevate the Villain from a 1960s production-line Pony car to a truly bespoke machine.

There are no hard edges, no exposed rivets, and certainly no over-fenders. Instead, 3D molded composite body panels, accentuated by carbon fiber trim, highlight the Mustang’s timeless lines while also improving aerodynamics and reducing weight.

Inside, a set of comfortable leather high-back seats is paired with five-point harnesses, highlighting the versatile nature of the Classic Recreations “Villain” Mustang. A Sparco leather steering wheel and a white, six-speed H-pattern shift knob provide a quick visual throwback to the Mustang’s roots.

A modern climate control system keeps things cool, while a Bluetooth-equipped JVC head unit is paired with Kicker speakers and subwoofer.

Classic Recreations "Villain" 1968 Mustang Fastback Build Specs Investment starting at $154,900 Color Availability:

Bad Guy Orange/Matte Black, Black/Bad Guy Orange, Blue/Silver, Red/Matte Black

**Custom colors available upon request

Ford Performance Coyote 32 Valve (475 horsepower)

Tremec six-speed manual transmission

9-inch Strange engineering rear with 3.89 gear ratio and Posi Traction installed

Roush Yates Pulley System

DSE Rack and pinion steering (power)

Flaming River tilt column (polished)

JVC CD Player with removable face and Bluetooth

Kicker component speakers

Grip equipped wheels by Forgeline 18×9.5 front

Grip equipped wheels by Forgeline 18×12 rear

BF Goodrich tires 275/35/18 front

BF Goodrich tires 335/30/18 rear

CR Supercars Villain Exterior Fiberglass Enhancements

CR Supercars Taillights

CR Supercars billet gas cap

Electric fuel pump

Stealth 18-gallon fuel cell

Front: Wilwood 6-Piston brakes and 14-inch rotors

Rear: Wilwood 6-Piston brakes and 14-inch rotors

Slotted, cross-drilled and zinc washed

Adjustable rear proportioning valve

Trunk Mounted Battery (Optima)

DSE long-tube stainless headers

Dual 2.5-inch mandrel-bent exhaust

Magnaflow Stainless Steel Mufflers

Be Cool Aluminum Crossflow Radiator

2-13″ Electric Cooling Fans

DES subframe connectors

Six-point rollbar

DSE Alumaframe Coilover front suspension

DSE Quadralink Coilover rear suspension

Oversized sway bars front and rear

Procar Evolution seats (pro-touring)

Five-point Camlock seatbelts

Villain custom gauges

200 mph Speedometer

Sparco leather steering wheel

Old Air Products A/C system

Deluxe 1967 Door Panels (finished in matte black)

1967 ABS Dash and Trim

Custom Villain console with clock and voltmeter

Color-matched floor mats Available Options: Leather $1,000

Flip out screen with DVD $1,000

Righthand drive $12,500

GPS tracking device $499

**Custom options available upon request

Every Villain Needs More Power, Right?

When it comes to power and handling, the Classic Recreations “Villain” delivers on all fronts. A twin-cam, fuel-injected Ford Performance 302 Coyote crate engine puts down 475 horsepower, with an optional supercharger bumping that number up to 770 galloping ponies.

That power and torque are managed by a Tremec six-speed transmission and a Centerforce DYAD twin-disc clutch. In spite of these numbers, the CR “Villain” is not a monster to drive because while it may look classic, its underpinnings are thoroughly modern.

The final part of the power and handling package is a set of beefy Wilwood brakes. Massive six-piston calipers grip slotted and cross-drilled 14-inch rotors at all four corners.

It’s easy to see that the Ford bloodline flows just as thick and fast through this vehicle as it did in the original 1968 Mustang. So, whether you have a passion for burning rubber, chasing lap times on the track, or you just want to turn heads on your next cruise through your favorite beach city, the Classic Recreations “Villain” Mustang should be at the top of your list.

For more information on the Classic Recreations “Villain” Mustang, you can click on the companies official website here.