Time Is Running Out! Auto Anything’s Super Sleigh Giveaway

By Jake Headlee December 20, 2019

If you haven’t already signed up for the Auto Anything Super Sleigh Giveaway, go do it now! Time is running out! The amazing promotion ends on December 31, 2019.

This is a huge giveaway with prizes that will take your stock truck from basic off the lot dealer looks to a head-turning stunner. The grand prize winner will be loaded with all sorts of goodies that touch nearly every part of the truck. Covering suspension lifts, bed covers, side steps, brakes, exhaust, interior and so much more.

If your truck is already decked out, you might even be gunning for Second Place, a four-pack of to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the world-renowned Talladega Speedway. These are no ordinary tickets, however. These are “Hot” Garage Passes. You’ll be right in the thick of the action, down on the field with blurry eyes as the NASCAR racers zip past at 180+ miles per hour.

 

Third Place is no slouch either. A $500 Store Credit to spend at AutoAnything.com may not fully deck out your rig or get you on the infield of a NASCAR race but it will definitely still give you some excitement.

The best part of the entire promotion? You can enter EVERY DAY! Bonus entries are going to anyone that uses our link to the giveaway (right here) AND for sharing on your social media pages! If a follower enters using the link your link, you get a bonus entry!

THe promotion ends December 31, so act now. Winners are expected to be chosen near the beginning of the year.

About the author

Jake Headlee

Jake's passion started at a young age wrenching on cars with his Dad. Obtaining that glorious driver's license sparked his obsession with grease and horsepower, and the rest is history. Soon, he was a general mechanic and suspension specialist, and currently designs and modifies products for the off-road industry. Jake enjoys rock crawling, desert racing and trail running, and writing in his spare time.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading