Time Is Running Out! Auto Anything’s Super Sleigh Giveaway

If you haven’t already signed up for the Auto Anything Super Sleigh Giveaway, go do it now! Time is running out! The amazing promotion ends on December 31, 2019.

This is a huge giveaway with prizes that will take your stock truck from basic off the lot dealer looks to a head-turning stunner. The grand prize winner will be loaded with all sorts of goodies that touch nearly every part of the truck. Covering suspension lifts, bed covers, side steps, brakes, exhaust, interior and so much more.

If your truck is already decked out, you might even be gunning for Second Place, a four-pack of to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the world-renowned Talladega Speedway. These are no ordinary tickets, however. These are “Hot” Garage Passes. You’ll be right in the thick of the action, down on the field with blurry eyes as the NASCAR racers zip past at 180+ miles per hour.

Third Place is no slouch either. A $500 Store Credit to spend at AutoAnything.com may not fully deck out your rig or get you on the infield of a NASCAR race but it will definitely still give you some excitement.

The best part of the entire promotion? You can enter EVERY DAY! Bonus entries are going to anyone that uses our link to the giveaway (right here) AND for sharing on your social media pages! If a follower enters using the link your link, you get a bonus entry!

THe promotion ends December 31, so act now. Winners are expected to be chosen near the beginning of the year.