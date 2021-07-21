Tony Stewart Will Drive All-Electric Mustang Cobra Jet At Pomona

NASCAR and IndyCar champion and hall-of-famer Tony Stewart, who has taken a liking to the sport of drag racing over the last year through his romantic relationship and subsequent engagement to NHRA Top Fuel star Leah Pruett, has driven nearly everything there is to drive in motorsports, and he’s quickly checking vehicles off his list in the straight-line sport, as well.

Stewart, whose Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team is aligned with the Ford brand, recently tested the unique Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, an all-electric version of the Cobra designed for Factory Stock Showdown and Stock/Super Stock competition, and revealed he will pilot the car in an exhibition at the upcoming summertime Winternationals at Pomona, California.

“Since Tony Stewart has driven just about everything already, we figured we’d add one more to his resume,” Ford Performance said via its YouTube channel. “We brought ‘Smoke’ down to Charlotte to test the all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 to practice for some NHRA demo runs at the 2021 Winternationals and at Las Vegas. His best time in testing was 8.28 at 169.68 mph. Sounds like he’s ready to go.”

Stewart first dipped his toes into the water by climbing into a Super Comp dragster at Frank Hawley’s drag racing school last year, and then returned a second time to drive a Top Alcohol Dragster late last winter. He has since moved to the deep end, piloting Pruett’s Top Fuel dragster into the 3-second zone and north of 300 mph.

The Cobra Jet 1400 is no doubt a change of pace for the Indiana native who is accustomed to driving and winning with internal combustion engines ranging from 4-cylinder midgets to 410-inch sprint cars and small-block Cup Cars, but the estimated 1,500 horsepower it produces has performance unlike anything else he’s driven with the exception of Prett’s 11,000 horsepower dragster. Funny Car star Bob Tasca III recently clocked a full-bodied EV world-record pass of 8.12-seconds in this very same car, giving Stewart a number to shoot for.

Tony Stewart: drag racing record holder? It could happen.