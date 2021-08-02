When it comes to assembling an engine, we’ve always been warned to never torque a high-strength fastener with dry threads. According to many experts, torquing bolts with dry threads is an invitation for galled or stripped fasteners. We decided to check in with ARP, a leader in high-strength fasteners, to get the real scoop on torquing bolts.

Torquing Connecting Rod Bolts

Decades ago, many enthusiasts’ first introduction to ARP bolts was in conjunction with connecting rods. Now ARP bolts are utilized everywhere you need a high-strength bolt – like suspensions, restraining belts, exhaust manifolds, etc.

Many of these applications have special procedures for proper torquing. Take ARP’s connecting rod bolts for example. ARP recommends its rod bolts get fully cycled three times (tightened then loosened) to work harden (burnish) and polish the bolt and nut threads. This also burnishes the seating surface on the rod cap under the nut. Use the torque recommended by the engine manufacturer and always follow the specific instructions packaged with each ARP kit.

To properly torque the connecting rod bolts like a pro, the threads on the rod bolt and nut should be cleaned of the rust preventative that is on the new bolts. Then apply ARP Ultra-Torque lube to the threads on both the rod bolts, nuts, and seating area. Install the nut on each bolt finger tight. Fully torque and loosen each bolt three times (without bearing in the rod cap or connecting rod).

Next, you clean the threads on the bolts, nuts, and seating surfaces to remove the lube used in the burnishing process. This cleaning step is to wipe away the microscopic metal (fuzz) that was burnished off by the process. Then you can add engine bearings to the connecting rod, applying sufficient bearing lube. Then lubricate the connecting rod bolts, nuts, and seating surfaces again. Attach the connecting rod to the crankshaft and torque for the fourth and final time to finish the assembly.

This might sound like more work than is necessary, but remember, this is your engine and you don’t want things coming apart. You’ve chosen to use some of the finest fasteners on the market, why not install them correctly?

We know what you’re thinking, “should bolts be torqued, or should checking the bolts stretch be the plan”? To make that decision for yourself, you can check out our article on connecting rod bolt stretch here. For more information on ARP bolts, visit them online at www.arp-bolts.com.