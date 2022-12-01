Toyo Tires Open Country R/T: Street Manners With Off-Road Capability

randybolig
By Randy Bolig December 01, 2022

While your truck might not get into any heavy off-roading, you probably get into some situations where a mud tire is too aggressive for everyday use and an all-season tire is not aggressive enough for those occasional jaunts off the blacktop. Luckily, Toyo Tires has a tire design that accommodates both situations.

With the off-road capability to perform in varying terrain as well as a comfortable and quiet ride, the Open Country R/T Trail is a hybrid tire that is positioned between the M/T and A/T product categories and fills a role in between the popular Open Country R/T and best-selling Open Country A/T III.

Check out Testing Toyo’s New Open Country R/T Trail Hybrid Tire for an in-depth look at the new tire’s on-road and off-road performance.

Open Country R/T

The Open Country R/T Trail rugged terrain tire delivers better off-road grip than a traditional all-terrain tire, most evident in the sand, mud, and deep snow. The extra-thick shoulder and sidewall lugs dig into deep and soft terrain. This thickness also provides impact and puncture resistance. With the off-road chops to perform in varying terrain, the Open Country R/T Trail is designed for light-truck and SUV owners who want more off-road capability than a traditional all-terrain, without the noise and harshness of a dedicated mud tire.

“We are thrilled to announce the all-new Open Country R/T Trail, our latest off-road capable tire,” said Todd Bergeson, sr. manager, product planning & technical services, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “This exciting new tire was developed in the USA at our White, Georgia-based R&D facility. Our development team and engineers spent an extensive amount of time “wheeling” with off-road enthusiast clubs across the country while testing in the harshest conditions to ensure we exceed the expectations with our design, capability, and durability.”

  • Optimized tread design with large tread blocks and a three-variable pitch pattern
  • Delivers off-road durability, traction, and stability.
  • Improves wet braking and handling performance.
  • Reduces irregular wear.
  • Reduces noise and ride harshness.
  • Staggered scalloped shoulder blocks and an extra-thick sidewall
  • Digs into sand, mud, and uneven surfaces.
  • Protect the shoulder and outer sidewall against cuts, impacts, and punctures.

More Sources

Toyo Tires
https://www.toyotires.com
(800) 442-8696
randybolig

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles

