Pro Touring fans, you have been put on notice. Hoosier has unveiled the ultimate 200 treadwear tire. This “extreme street performance” and “track day weapon” is appropriately named the TrackAttack Pro. Brain sloshing G-forces will be capable with what looks to be the grippiest tire on the market in a UTQG 200 rating.

The TrackAttack Pro uses H-DNA Technology, derived from racing compounds for unrivaled responsiveness, handling, and grip. You can expect the sort of braking that will plant your nose in the windshield and comes in 46 sizes for 15 to 21-inch wheel diameter. With wheels that big, it seems we can expect some supercar and modern muscle car sizes as well as your typical 18-inch Pro Touring wheels.

“We set out to redefine tire design by asking ourselves, ‘What if we infused our racing expertise into an extreme performance summer tire?’” said Joerg Burfien, CEO & President of Hoosier Racing Tire. “This was uncharted territory for us. We leveraged Hoosier’s cutting-edge racing technology to push the boundaries of what a street-legal tire can achieve. Our goal was to create a tire that delivers both unparalleled track performance and everyday street drivability.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this highly addictive product. Our TrackAttack Pro truly embodies the spirit of racing. It’s designed for enthusiasts who want to drive to the track, dominate their laps, and drive home on the same set of tires. We expect that our customers will love this new addition to our product line-up, because we already do!”

“One simple question posed by Joerg (Burfien, President & CEO Hoosier Racing Tire), altered our traditional mindset when comparing street versus racing tires,” said Nic Moncher, Head of Marketing, Hoosier Racing Tire. “Our goal was to redefine our racing pedigree, to master both street and track, as we grow our TrackAttack family line. Exploiting Hoosier’s DNA, the TrackAttack Pro empowers enthusiasts to dominate life on and off the track, utilizing the same set of tires. Coupling the Ultimate Track Day Weapon with Extreme Street Performance, we trust that our customers will truly Conquer. Every. Drive.”