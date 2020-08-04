Turn One Introduces Electric Power Steering Kit

By Brian Havins August 04, 2020

Driving any modern vehicle is pretty effortless these days. Most offer all of the creature comforts from air conditioning, power windows, cruise control, and some even have heated and cooled seats. While we do love all of these extra items in our daily driver, they aren’t normally missed when driving a classic cruiser or hot rod. However, this mindset changes when you get behind the wheel of a car or truck without power steering. 

If you’ve never had the experience of driving a vehicle without power steering, you’re not missing much. It can be a great workout while you’re trying to navigate a crowded parking lot.

If you wanted to upgrade the manual steering box in the past, you would need a new steering box, hydraulic pump, brackets, hoses, and other miscellaneous parts. This would be a pretty simple task if your specific vehicle were available with a power steering from the factory. However, if it weren’t an option, you would need to try and retrofit a system off another vehicle, which takes time and money. 

Thanks to Turn One, modern steering technology is now available for your classic car or truck. The company’s latest power steering kit is not a hydraulic unit that’s been used in years past, but electric. The column-assist electric power steering (EPS) doesn’t replace your manual steering system. It adds power assistance to the driver. The Turn One unit can be used with manual rack and pinion systems and manual steering boxes and can be mounted into most vehicles. 

Turn One Electric Steering Kit Includes:

  • EPS power unit with integrated control module
  • Wiring harnesses for both power and ignition
  • Straight input shaft coupler
  • Your choice of output shaft universal joint (3 options available)
  • Universal mounting bracket and hardware
  • Comes pre-programmed with mid-assist level. Customers that desire a different assist level can send their power unit back for 1 free reflash to change the assist level

For more information on this product and others, be sure and check out Turnonesteering.com

 

