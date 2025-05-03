Turn Your Godzilla Engine Into A Monster With MAHLE POWERPAK Pistons

MAHLE Motorsport has released a new POWERPAK Piston Kit specifically designed for the Ford 7.3L Godzilla engine (Part Number 930266721). This new POWERPAK Piston Kit comes with forged pistons, rings, pins, and clips. MAHLE Motorsports has designed this piston kit to work with high-performance applications and much more.

The pistons are forged from high-strength 2618 alloy and offer a 12:1 compression ratio. They feature a flat top design with valve reliefs and are available in a standard 4.221-inch bore size, as well as an overbore option of 4.225 inches (Part Number 930266725).

Each POWERPAK kit includes an HV385 coated steel ring set with a 1.0mm top ring, 1.0mm second ring, and 2.0mm oil ring. The pin bores of each piston are precision CNC-machined at MAHLE. A set of heavy-duty wrist pins and locks are included with the kit.

The pistons are dual-coated for enhanced durability, featuring both a phosphate treatment and MAHLE’s GRAFAL skirt coating. Additionally, the top ring lands are hard anodized for increased wear resistance. The slipper-style skirts are designed to provide maximum strength while minimizing weight.

This POWERPAK Piston Kit is optimized for high-horsepower, naturally aspirated builds and is also suitable for engines using nitrous oxide. Each part that’s included with the POWERPAK Piston Kit for the 7.3L Godzilla engine has been carefully selected to provide plenty of strength and reliability.

If you’re interested in upgrading the pistons in your Ford 7.3L Godzilla engine or want to start a fresh high-performance build, the MAHLE Motorsports POWERPAK Piston Kit is a great choice. You can learn more about MAHLE Motorsports’ POWERPAK Piston Kits right here.