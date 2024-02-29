Ultra-Rare $300,000 Mustang GTD Spotted In The Wild

The Mustang GTD: perhaps the most audacious incarnation of a non-homologation road car ever crafted. Forget the C8, dismiss the Porsche 911; the Mustang GTD has arrived to dominate the streets, leaving almost everything in its wake on winding mountain roads. It stands as the epitome of Mustang performance.

No Homologation Here

Contrary to initial impressions, the Mustang GTD isn’t a homologation-special version for the GT3 race car seen in IMSA and other racing circuits. The Mustang GT3 race car fulfilled its homologation requirements with the Mustang Dark Horse. The GTD packs a serious punch, boasting an 800 horsepower 5.2-liter V8 engine that revs to over 7500 rpm, complete with a racing-inspired dry-sump oiling system. This powerhouse is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission controlled by 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters.

The rubber meets the road with 325mm front and 345mm rear tires, snugly fitted around 20-inch magnesium wheels. The body and aerodynamics of the Mustang GTD are nothing short of remarkable. Sporting a widened track enveloped in an extensive amount of carbon fiber, it’s topped off with a massive wing featuring a drag reduction system (DRS) protruding from the C-pillars of this monstrous Mustang.

Backed by massive tires and a substantial wing, the Mustang GTD boasts a suspension system to match. Utilizing a race-proven short-long arm suspension (SLA), commonly found in many race cars, the GTD gains camber during cornering, enhancing grip under extreme conditions. With all these features, it maintains a 50/50 weight distribution, thereby improving handling and solidifying its position as one of the best handling Mustangs ever constructed.

A Rare One Indeed

While seeing a GT500 or GT350 on the road turns heads, the GTD snaps necks wherever its sinister silhouette appears. Recently, a menacing black GTD Mustang was spotted outside a gas station in Virginia. While most highly collectible supercars are tucked away in private collections, it’s refreshing to witness a special Mustang cruising the public roads.

With the GTD in circulation and the GT3 on the track, it raises the question: what is the legacy of the GT3-style Mustang? Will the blue oval ever surpass the Mustang GTD, or will it forever reign as the baddest Mustang ever built?