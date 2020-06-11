Unique Slugs — MAHLE Motorsports Ramps Up Its Custom Piston Program

By Greg Acosta June 11, 2020

We’ve often spoken about MAHLE Motorsports’ piston program and the immense lineup of off-the-shelf piston options. We’ve also touched on its custom piston design program a few times. However, MAHLE is really ramping up its game on the custom side, looking to incorporate all of the materials and technology at its disposal into unique applications requiring something different than what is already on the shelves.

MAHLE offers a large variety of base piston materials to choose from, including the traditional forged 2618 and 4032 aluminum alloys, as well as the proprietary Mahle 124 (M124) and Mahle 142P (M142P) forged aluminum alloys, along with a billet aluminum option. In addition to base materials, MAHLE is offering up its entire line of coatings to fit the application of the custom pistons.

Possibly the best-known coating, Grafal, is exclusive to MAHLE Motorsport, and provides a friction-reducing cushion on the piston skirt, preventing wear from contact with the cylinder wall. MAHLE’s phosphate dry-lubricant, the cause for the familiar gray appearance of MAHLE pistons, is a coating that provides supplemental lubrication of critical areas of the piston until the engine’s oiling system is fully spooled up.

The third line of coatings are of the thermal barrier variety. A line of ceramic-based coatings, these can be applied to the piston’s crown and will reduce heat transfer through the piston, as well as improve resistance to thermal shock. In addition to materials and coatings, MAHLE’s full line of high-performance piston rings are available to support its custom applications.

Then, what is potentially the biggest draw to MAHLE’s custom piston program, is access to their incredible engineering team during the design process. Mahle has a wealth of design knowledge and experience within its walls, which is utilized in the custom piston design process. More than just filling out a spec sheet, the design process is a personal one, with the engineering team ensuring you get what’s correct for your application, not simply something that fits.

While this might look like a basic flat top piston, in reality, there are a number of custom design features integrated into it, most notable are the vertical gas ports.

Article Sources

MAHLE Motorsports
https://www.us.mahle.com/mahlemotorsports/
(248) 305-8200

About the author

Greg Acosta

Greg has spent fifteen years and counting in automotive publishing, with most of his work having a very technical focus. Always interested in how things work, he enjoys sharing his passion for automotive technology with the reader.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

PRI 2019: MAHLE Adds New Drop-In Pistons To The Line Up

MAHLE Motorsports’ New PowerPak Ceramic Thermal Piston Coating

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading