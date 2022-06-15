Using Time-Delay Relays With MSD’s Solid State Relay Block

The ability to have specific systems in your vehicle run even after it has been turned off can come in handy. There are a few different ways to accomplish this, but the easiest and most common is to use a special time-delay relay. In this video, Holley’s Jeremy Stoermer shows us how to use time-delay relays with MSD’s Solid State Relay.

The time-delay relay can be set to keep something powered for a user-defined amount of time. A cooling system is one of the best places you can use one of these relays. You can use a basic sensor as the trigger for the relay to keep cooling fans and a water pump running until the desired coolant temperature is reached. The time-delay relay can also be used to keep a turbocharger’s oiling system running after a vehicle is turned off to make sure the turbo is properly lubricated.

An MSD Solid State Relay really opens up how you can use time-delay relays. These blocks can activate with either a power or ground input signal, so that provides you with plenty of options on how to wire something. The MSD Solid State Relay has four different relay blocks available, so you can package several devices to work with it and simply your wiring.

Stoermer uses his own Mustang as an example in the video on how you can use the time-delay relays with the MSD Solid State Relay and a cooling system. The video goes into great detail about how you’ll need to wire everything up to make the system work. If you’re thinking about using a time-delay relay this video is the perfect way to learn everything you need to get it wired up right the first time.