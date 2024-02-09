It won’t be long before you start seeing a slew of Ford E-Transit electric vans on the job for the United States Postal Service (USPS). The USPS recently hosted a press event to unveil the Ford parcel delivery van and EV charging stations. The event also offered a look at the newly outfitted, EV-friendly South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center.

USPS Plans to Acquire 9,250 Ford E-Transit Electric Vans

The event showcased battery electric Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) vehicles exclusively manufactured by the Ford Motor Company. The USPS has outlined plans to acquire a total of 21,000 COTS EVs, with 9,250 of them sourced from Ford. Contingent, of course, on market availability and operational feasibility. Additionally, the Postal Service aims to integrate a minimum of 45,000 battery-electric Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDVs) into its fleet by 2028. This will result in a collective fleet of over 66,000 EVs. Furthermore, USPS intends to assess the viability of achieving full electrification, targeting 100 percent for its delivery vehicle fleet. Updating and modernizing the Postal Service’s fleet will increase the transportation capacity of delivery vehicles for handling larger volumes of mail and packages. The Ford E-Transit boasts nearly three times the cargo capacity of the currently employed Grumman LLV delivery vehicles. Deployment of electric delivery trucks will start in Georgia.

Hundreds of New EV Charging Stations

Also showcased was the inaugural series of EV charging stations at the USPS South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center (S&DC). The installation of similar charging infrastructure is scheduled for hundreds of new S&DCs nationwide over the course of the year. This will support the development of the largest EV fleet in the nation. This initiative aligns with the USPS’s comprehensive $40 billion investment strategy aimed at enhancing and modernizing its processing, transportation, and delivery networks. Siemens is the manufacturer of the charging stations showcased at the Atlanta S&DC. These stations facilitate the efficient overnight charging of USPS EVs in preparation for the following day’s deliveries. Three manufacturers – Siemens, Rexel/ChargePoint, and Blink – will supply the initial batch of 14,000 EV chargers for the USPS.

Designed to Enhance the Speed and Reliability of Mail Delivery

As outlined in its 10-year Delivering for America (DFA) plan, the Postal Service anticipates transforming around 400 chosen sites into S&DCs across the country. These facilities aim to improve mail and package delivery speed and reliability across a wider geographic scope. They will function as local hubs for the deployment of EVs along local carrier routes. As of January 2024, the Postal Service has successfully inaugurated 29 S&DCs nationwide.

Ford is Pleased to Play a Part in Electrifying the Largest Federal Fleet in the Country

Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO noted that Ford was pleased to play a part in the USPS transition to electric vehicles. “Congratulations to the United States Postal Service on electrifying its South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center, signaling a big step forward in their plan to deliver a more sustainable future with electric vehicles and charging. Our dedicated Ford Pro and E-Transit team are proud to play a role in helping to electrify the largest federal fleet in the country.”