Vaughn Gittin Jr. Marks Decade Of Mustang RTR With Special Editions

It’s been a decade of drifting and donuts for the brand that embodies Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s desire to put smiles on faces. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long since the Ready To Rock Mustangs hit the streets. Ten years is a major milestone for any business, but for the Mustang RTR it was definitely a birthday worth celebrating. To do so, RTR Vehicles partnered with Lebanon Ford Performance to offer a limited run of 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5s.

It is going be wild seeing these impressive and fun RTRs on the street in all their glory! I can’t wait to see the smiles on the owners’ faces! — Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

“I started RTR ten years ago as a project of passion. I wanted to bring something new and fresh to the Mustang world. Now ten years later, I have an incredible team at RTR Vehicles, and we have multiple RTR models available all over the world for Ford vehicles. While we are just getting started, we thought it would be a great idea to celebrate our first decade of living the RTR dream by launching this 10th Anniversary Spec 5,” Vaughn said. “This 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5 is the most epic representation of what RTR stands for: modern aggressive styling, easily drivable smile-inducing power, adjustable performance to suit customers’ needs, and overall just the right enhancements that an owner needs to stand out from the crowd with. I am so pumped to see this 10th anniversary on the street!”

These days, Mustang RTRs are the official vehicle of the NMRA Holley Ford Nationals series, and RTR F-150s and Rangers join them in the RTR Vehicles product line as ‘available to all, but not for everyone.’ However, to mark a decade of Mustang RTRs, only ten of these special-edition Ready To Rock machines are slated for creation. They are special not just for their limited nature and features, but they are the first production units to carry the company’s top-tier designation.

“I am pumped for the official launch of the Mustang RTR Spec 5. Up until now, Spec 5s have been a halo vehicle that have been reserved for special projects and racing initiatives only,” Vaughn added. “It is going be wild seeing these impressive and fun RTRs on the street in all their glory! I can’t wait to see the smiles on the owners’ faces!”

These special vehicles will sell for $50,000 plus the cost of the Mustang they are based on, and they can be ordered with a variety of accent colors to highlight their Leadfoot Gray exteriors. To get on the list to own one, you can head over to the Lebanon Ford Performance or RTR Vehicles pages dedicated to the tenth anniversary machines.