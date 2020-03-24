Vaughn Gittin Jr. Marks Decade Of Mustang RTR With Special Editions

By Steve Turner March 24, 2020

It’s been a decade of drifting and donuts for the brand that embodies Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s desire to put smiles on faces. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long since the Ready To Rock Mustangs hit the streets. Ten years is a major milestone for any business, but for the Mustang RTR it was definitely a birthday worth celebrating. To do so, RTR Vehicles partnered with Lebanon Ford Performance to offer a limited run of 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5s.

It is going be wild seeing these impressive and fun RTRs on the street in all their glory! I can’t wait to see the smiles on the owners’ faces! — Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

“I started RTR ten years ago as a project of passion. I wanted to bring something new and fresh to the Mustang world. Now ten years later, I have an incredible team at RTR Vehicles, and we have multiple RTR models available all over the world for Ford vehicles. While we are just getting started, we thought it would be a great idea to celebrate our first decade of living the RTR dream by launching this 10th Anniversary Spec 5,” Vaughn said. “This 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5 is the most epic representation of what RTR stands for: modern aggressive styling, easily drivable smile-inducing power, adjustable performance to suit customers’ needs, and overall just the right enhancements that an owner needs to stand out from the crowd with. I am so pumped to see this 10th anniversary on the street!”

To celebrate its tenth anniversary, Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR Vehicles partnered with Lebanon Ford Performance to create a limited run of 10th Anniversary Mustang RTRs. (Photos courtesy of Lebanon Ford Performance and RTR Vehicles.)

These days, Mustang RTRs are the official vehicle of the NMRA Holley Ford Nationals series, and RTR F-150s and Rangers join them in the RTR Vehicles product line as ‘available to all, but not for everyone.’ However, to mark a decade of Mustang RTRs, only ten of these special-edition Ready To Rock machines are slated for creation. They are special not just for their limited nature and features, but they are the first production units to carry the company’s top-tier designation.

While these limited edition Mustang RTRs will all be painted Leadfoot Gray, they can be ordered with one of five accent colors — Grabber Blue, Hyper Lime, Orange Fury, Race Red, or Space White.

“I am pumped for the official launch of the Mustang RTR Spec 5. Up until now, Spec 5s have been a halo vehicle that have been reserved for special projects and racing initiatives only,” Vaughn added. “It is going be wild seeing these impressive and fun RTRs on the street in all their glory! I can’t wait to see the smiles on the owners’ faces!”

These special vehicles will sell for $50,000 plus the cost of the Mustang they are based on, and they can be ordered with a variety of accent colors to highlight their Leadfoot Gray exteriors. To get on the list to own one, you can head over to the Lebanon Ford Performance or RTR Vehicles pages dedicated to the tenth anniversary machines.

10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5 Mods

Ford Performance Phase 2 Supercharger Kit (Produces 750 horsepower/670 lb-ft of torque)

• Upgraded Drivetrain Components, Including Halfshafts

• RTR Tactical Performance Coilovers

• Spec 5 Widebody Flares

• Leadfoot Gray Exterior Paint

• RTR 10th Anniversary Interior Accent Color

• RTR Upper Grille with LED Lights

• RTR Lower Grille

• RTR Front Chin Spoiler

• RTR Bumper Inserts and Turning Vanes

• RTR Hood Extractor Vents

• RTR Rear Diffuser

• RTR Rear Spoiler

• RTR Decklid Panel

• RTR Rocker Splitters

• RTR Rear Quarter Splitters

• RTR Fender Badges

• RTR Floor Mats

• RTR Shift Knob

• RTR Graphics, 10th Anniversary Limited Edition

• RTR Tactical Performance Front & Rear Sway Bars

• RTR 10th Anniversary Serialized Dash Plaque signed by Vaughn Gittin Jr.

• RTR Aero 7 Forged Wheels, 20×9.5-inch (front) and 20×11-inch (rear)

Nitto NT555 G2 Tires, 285/30R20 (front) and 305/30R20 (rear)

Article Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/

More Sources

Ford Performance
https://performance.ford.com/home.html
(313) 248-9774
Nitto Tire
https://www.nittotire.com
(888) 529-8200
Lebanon Ford Performance
https://www.lebanonfordperformance.com/

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

DeNofa, Gittin Jr., And Pawlak Wrap 2019 Formula Drift Season At IRW

Mustang Week 2018 Revs Up With Autocross Runs, Burnouts, & Hot Laps

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading